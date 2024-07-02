Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Name
|
900-9X0BC-001H-ST1
|
MCX683105AN-HDAT
|
MT_0000000903
|
Nvidia ConnectX-6 DE InfiniBand adapter, HDR, single-port QSFP, PCIe 4.0 x16, No Crypto, Tall Bracket
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-6 DE Firmware
|
22.39.3560 / 22.39.3004 / 22.39.2048
|
MLNX_OFED
|
23.10-3.2.1.1 / 23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
23.10-3.2.1.1 / 23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.26.1-6 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
|
4.26.1-6 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.7.300
|
UEFI
|
14.32.17
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.10.5002 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
|
27.2012.1010 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
|
15.2010.5108 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB Firmware
|
11.2008.3328 onwards