Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
ConnectX-6 DE has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-6 DE only.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
2878841
Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
3329109
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
2745023
Description: RDMA statistics for sent packets are not updated when RoCE traffic is running in a loopback on the same uplink.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302
3200779
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
-
Description: A wrong device ID is presented When running the “dev_id” command for ConnectX-6 DE. The device ID shown is the ConnectX-6 Dx instead.
Workaround: To be able to identify the ConnectX-6 DE ID, run one of the commands below:
Keywords: Device ID
Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306
2850003
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link recovery counter
Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306