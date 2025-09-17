Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4257735 / 4236171
Description: Fixed the increased latency issue that occurred when enabling the VF group rate limiter (ESW scheduling).
Keywords: VF group rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 22.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 22.39.5050
Internal Ref.
Issue
4149411
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 22.39.4082
4161454
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused traffic to stop as it could not be recovered when the emulation doorbell did not function properly.
Keywords: Emulation doorbell
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 22.39.4082
4039634
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the
Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 22.39.4082
4149510
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 22.39.4082
4149393
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 22.39.4082
Internal Ref.
Issue
4361178
Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 22.39.3560
3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 22.39.3560
3813817
Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 22.39.3560
3679806
Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 22.39.3560
Internal Ref.
Issue
3669258
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048
3666583
Description: Fixed a risk condition that occurred due to the descriptor length dynamic change in the new kernel version upon firmware termination of the WQE segment on a WQE when the "SUSPEND VIRTQ with Mergeable Buffer" capability was set.
Keywords: vDPA
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048
Internal Ref.
Issue
3606330
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
3612682
Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.
Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3311600
Description: Enabled "Link Maintenance" for 25G speed per lane to avoid a margin degradation due to a temperature drift.
Keywords: Link Maintenance
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3461684
Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used in LAG with IPv6 packets.
Keywords: Steering, LAG
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
3317361
Description: Added a safety mechanism to prevent the link from to getting stuck when receiving bad tuning results. In this case, the linkup flow is restarted and the mechanism retries to raise the link.
Keywords: Tuning
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved rate limit token re-distribution algorithm.
Keywords: Rate limit
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.
Keywords: Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3395878
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in NODNIC VF when VLAN stripping was enabled.
Keywords: NODNIC VF, VLAN
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3352423
Description: Fixed an issue that caused vDPA application initialization to fail due to virtual queue creation failure.
The failure comes with the
Keywords: virtio memory region
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014