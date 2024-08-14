Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3985535
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 22.41.1000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.42.1000
|
3938744
|
Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.
|
Keywords: HCA_CAP
|
Discovered in Version: 22.41.1000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.42.1000
|
3976276
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
|
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.41.1000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.42.1000