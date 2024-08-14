NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.42.1000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.42.1000  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

Important Notes

Note

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.

Note

It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Feature/Change

Description

22.42.1000

Memory Slow Release

Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.

Kernel Lockdown

Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.

Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X

MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Unsupported Features and Commands

Unsupported Features

The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:

  • The following service types:

    • SyncUMR

    • Mellanox transport

    • RAW IPv6

  • INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X

  • PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)

  • Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ

  • Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs

  • RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct

Unsupported Commands

  • QUERY_MAD_DEMUX

  • SET_MAD_DEMUX

  • CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP

  • MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here