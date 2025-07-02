What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.3608 LTS
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.

N/A
