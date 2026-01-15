Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

4680948 / 4764255 / 4764292 / 4764330 / 4764370 Description: Fixed a rare firmware issue where, during traffic with repeated QP creation/destruction, QP operations and other commands could hang and hit 2ERR_QP(0x507) timeout, leading to a command resource leak.

Keywords: QP creation/destruction, QP operations

Discovered in Version: 22.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 22.43.4100

4336111 / 4409069 / 4409073 / 4409075 / 4630176 / 4825196 Description: Fixed an issue in the temperature validation logic where a reading of 0°C was incorrectly treated as invalid. The checker now correctly accepts zero as a legitimate temperature value, preventing false alarms and incorrect handling based on that reading.

Keywords: Temperature

Discovered in Version: 22.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 22.43.4100

44527750 / 4400949 Description: Fixed an issue where the MCTP context was incorrectly cleared when a new message arrived over a different transport.

Keywords: MCTP

Discovered in Version: 22.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 22.43.4100

4780433 / 4450570 Description: Fixed an issue where the root complex sent MCTP-over-PCI messages before a BDF was assigned, causing responses to be sent with BDF 0. The fix ensures that MCTP messages routed by ID are ignored until a valid BDF is assigned.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCI, BDF, MCTP messages

Discovered in Version: 22.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 22.43.4100

4778175 / 4362705 Description: Implemented additional strict validation of incoming NC-SI packets by verifying the payload length parameter to improve robustness and prevent malformed packet handling.

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 22.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 22.43.4100

4727304 / 4718947 Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.

Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering

Discovered in Version: 22.43.3608