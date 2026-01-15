Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.4100 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Note

Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below: Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 DE Firmware

22.43.3608 / 22.43.2566 / 22.43.2026

DOCA-HOST

2.9.3 / 2.9.2

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_OFED

24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0 / 24.10-0.7.0.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0 / 24.10-0.7.0.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

24.10.50010 / 24.7.50000 / 24.4.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113 / 4.30.1-8

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113 / 4.30.1-8

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.500

UEFI

14.37.13

MLNX-OS

3.12.2002 onwards

Cumulus

5.11.0.0026 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2014.2084 onwards

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2010.5108 onwards

SwitchX-IB Firmware

11.2008.3328 onwards
