Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below: Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 DE Firmware
22.43.3608 / 22.43.2566 / 22.43.2026
DOCA-HOST
2.9.3 / 2.9.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_OFED
24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0 / 24.10-0.7.0.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0 / 24.10-0.7.0.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
24.10.50010 / 24.7.50000 / 24.4.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113 / 4.30.1-8
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113 / 4.30.1-8
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.500
UEFI
14.37.13
MLNX-OS
3.12.2002 onwards
Cumulus
5.11.0.0026 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2014.2084 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.3328 onwards