VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device Single Port Device 127 VF per PF (254 functions) 127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device Single Port Device 127 VF per PF (254 functions) 127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device Single Port Device 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions) 127 VF (127 functions)

512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

Known Issues

ConnectX-6 DE has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.

The below are limitations related to ConnectX-6 DE only.