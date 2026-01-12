Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 DE Firmware
22.47.1026 / 22.46.3048 / 22.46.1006
DOCA-HOST
3.2.0 / 3.1.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000 / 25.4.50020
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169 / 4.32.0-120
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.8.201
UEFI
14.40.10
MLNX-OS
3.12.5000 onwards
Cumulus
5.14.0
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2014.2084 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.3328 onwards