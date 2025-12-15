Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

Internal Ref.

Issue

4501554

Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.

Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.

Keywords: Path migration, steering

Detected in version: 22.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026

4531675

Description: Fixed an incorrect GPIO indication in the INI file that caused a false signal, preventing module initialization.

Keywords: GPIO indication

Detected in version: 22.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026

4529293

Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.

The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.

Keywords: OpenSM

Detected in version: 22.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026

Internal Ref.

Issue

4366117

Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Discovered in Version: 22.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 22.46.1006

Internal Ref.

Issue

4368450

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC_CNP_COUNT could not be reset using the pcc_counter.sh script in the DOCA tools.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4274327

Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4274669

Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4319008

Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4199274

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

Internal Ref.

Issue

4154495

Description: Fixed rare issue that caused traffic to halt and prevented recovery when the emulation doorbell malfunctioned.

Keywords: Doorbell

Discovered in Version: 22.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 22.44.1036
