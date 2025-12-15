Changes and New Feature History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Note

This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

22.47.1026

Parallel Suspends of VFs

Added support for parallel suspend operations across multiple VFs.

ADP-RETX Timeout Profile

Firmware now allows the ADP-RETX timeout profile to be configured even when there are open QPs.

Passing Metadata Registers between the NIC Layer and the E-Switch (esw) Layer

This enhancement enables seamless metadata propagation across layers, allowing flow steering rules and packet processing logic to share contextual information such as flow identifiers, source context, or policy tags. It improves coordination between NIC and E-Switch pipelines, enabling more flexible traffic handling and advanced offload capabilities.

Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream

Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.46.3048

Security Hardening Enhancements

This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

22.46.1006

RSS with Crypto Offload

Added support for RSS with crypto offload enabling the NIC to parallelize packet processing across CPU cores while performing encryption/decryption in hardware. Additionally, introduced a new l4_type_ext parameter with values: 0 (None), 1 (TCP), 2 (UDP), 3 (ICMP).

Incoming NC-SI Messages Validation for the payload_len Field

Added an extra validation for the payload_len field in incoming NC-SI messages. Previously, invalid packets might have been accepted; now, such packets are silently dropped.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.45.1020

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.44.1036

PTP

Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.

Block SMP Traffic

Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.

Dynamic Long Cables

Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
