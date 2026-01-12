NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Planned for VersionDescription
22.47.1026

Transition to 2023 Microsoft UEFI Certificate Authority

To align with updated Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot requirements and the upcoming end-of-life of the 2011 Certificate Authority (CA), NVIDIA is transitioning to the 2023 CA.

This is the final release signed with the 2011 CA. Beginning in February 2026, all releases will be signed exclusively with the 2023 CA. To ensure successful loading of the Expansion ROM (ExpROM) during the UEFI Secure Boot process, system BIOS and operating system trust stores must be updated to include the 2023 CA.

Note: Systems must be updated to recognize the 2023 CA to prevent UEFI drivers or ExpROMs from failing to load during boot before June 27, 2026.

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.

N/A
