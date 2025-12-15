Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Note

Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below: Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 DE Firmware

22.47.1088 / 22.47.1026 / 22.46.3048

DOCA-HOST

3.2.1 / 3.2.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

25.10.51000 / 25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.34.1-10 / 4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.8.201

UEFI

14.40.10

MLNX-OS

3.12.6000 onwards

Cumulus

5.15.0

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2014.2084 onwards

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2010.5108 onwards

SwitchX-IB Firmware

11.2008.3328 onwards
