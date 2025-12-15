Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below: Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 DE Firmware
22.47.1088 / 22.47.1026 / 22.46.3048
DOCA-HOST
3.2.1 / 3.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
25.10.51000 / 25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.34.1-10 / 4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.8.201
UEFI
14.40.10
MLNX-OS
3.12.6000 onwards
Cumulus
5.15.0
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2014.2084 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.3328 onwards