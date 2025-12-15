NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

ConnectX-6 DE has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.

The below are limitations related to ConnectX-6 DE only.

Internal Ref.

Issue

4394475

Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 22.45.1020

2169950

Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002

3457472

Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Relaxed Ordered

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

2878841

Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

3329109

Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

2745023

Description: RDMA statistics for sent packets are not updated when RoCE traffic is running in a loopback on the same uplink.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302

3200779

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

-

Description: A wrong device ID is presented When running the “dev_id” command for ConnectX-6 DE. The device ID shown is the ConnectX-6 Dx instead.

Workaround: To be able to identify the ConnectX-6 DE ID, run one of the commands below:

  • mlxfwmanager

  • mlxvpd (or mlxburn -vpd)

Keywords: Device ID

Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306

2850003

Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link recovery counter

Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306
