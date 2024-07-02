Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3650735
Description: Fixed a wrong configuration for speed application in DSFP modules.
Keywords: DSFP modules
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3502
3498482
Description: Fixed a single QP performance issue over Socket-Direct setups.
Keywords: Socket-Direct
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3502
3673153
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3502
3308132
Description: Improved physical layer performance by modifying transmitter parameters that caused link up time issues when connected to few optical cable vendors.
Keywords: Optical cables, performance
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2302
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3218394
Description: Fixed pre-copy issues that occurred when in live migration.
Keywords: Live migration, pre-copy
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3177699
Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3172302
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.
Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3180138
Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.
Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3056546
Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.
Keywords: tx_port_ts
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3194359
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
Keywords: PCIe SKP
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3110378
Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.
Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3177570
Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.
Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3143683
Description: Fixed a race over a context which resulted in performance degradation when configured the virtual QoS before bringing the VMs up.
Keywords: Performance, QoS, VMs, race
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000
3102126
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NIC to access the host memory when in idle mode.
Keywords: Idle mode, memory access
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000
3145335
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal assert when the hypervisor was configured with more than 128 VFs per PF when the VF_NODNIC_ENABLE=true.
Keywords: Hypervisor, VFs, PF, assert
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000
3021669
Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter “MULTI_PCI_RESOURCE_SHARE” to support modes that allow choosing the utilization of the card's resources on each host in Socket-Direct / Multi host setup.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
2665773
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
3113812
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the destroy_match_definer object command to fail after dumping it using resource_dump.
Keywords: Match definer, Resource dump
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
3039007
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
2785026
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.
Keywords: QP
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2899540
Description: Resolved vDPA traffic unbalance issue in active-backup VF LAG mode.
Keywords: VDPA, LAG
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2802943
Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.
Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2900228
Description: Fixed an issue that occured after powering off DC in Multi-Host system which resulted in OOB connection to the BMC getting lost (and fatal error appeared) due to a firmware bug in the PCIe flush flow. The issue was fixed by increasing the flush time and not waiting for PCIe credits to return to default values.
Keywords: PCIe LTSSM, surprise power down
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2373274
Description: Fixed a rare HW/FW timing race of serdes' power-up sequence.
Keywords: Power consumption
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2903895
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in temporary packet drops while changing PTP/FCS configuration when the links were up.
Keywords: PTP/FCS configuration, packet drops
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2932436
Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.
Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2979683
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in notification indicator mistakenly being reported as FATAL thus, raising false indication.
Keywords: FATAL error indication
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2951894
Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.
Keywords: destroy_qp
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2907707
Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.
Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
2788388
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong port calibration due to incorrect mapping of the port during initialization stage.
Keywords: Port mapping
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048