Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Note

This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

3650735

Description: Fixed a wrong configuration for speed application in DSFP modules.

Keywords: DSFP modules

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3502

3498482

Description: Fixed a single QP performance issue over Socket-Direct setups.

Keywords: Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3502

3673153

Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.

Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3502

3308132

Description: Improved physical layer performance by modifying transmitter parameters that caused link up time issues when connected to few optical cable vendors.

Keywords: Optical cables, performance

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2302

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3218394

Description: Fixed pre-copy issues that occurred when in live migration.

Keywords: Live migration, pre-copy

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3177699

Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3172302

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.

Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3180138

Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.

Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3056546

Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.

Keywords: tx_port_ts

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3110378

Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.

Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3177570

Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.

Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3143683

Description: Fixed a race over a context which resulted in performance degradation when configured the virtual QoS before bringing the VMs up.

Keywords: Performance, QoS, VMs, race

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

3102126

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NIC to access the host memory when in idle mode.

Keywords: Idle mode, memory access

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

3145335

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal assert when the hypervisor was configured with more than 128 VFs per PF when the VF_NODNIC_ENABLE=true.

Keywords: Hypervisor, VFs, PF, assert

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

3021669

Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter “MULTI_PCI_RESOURCE_SHARE” to support modes that allow choosing the utilization of the card's resources on each host in Socket-Direct / Multi host setup.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3113812

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the destroy_match_definer object command to fail after dumping it using resource_dump.

Keywords: Match definer, Resource dump

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

2785026

Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2899540

Description: Resolved vDPA traffic unbalance issue in active-backup VF LAG mode.

Keywords: VDPA, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2802943

Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.

Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2900228

Description: Fixed an issue that occured after powering off DC in Multi-Host system which resulted in OOB connection to the BMC getting lost (and fatal error appeared) due to a firmware bug in the PCIe flush flow. The issue was fixed by increasing the flush time and not waiting for PCIe credits to return to default values.

Keywords: PCIe LTSSM, surprise power down

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2373274

Description: Fixed a rare HW/FW timing race of serdes' power-up sequence.

Keywords: Power consumption

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2513453

Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2903895

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in temporary packet drops while changing PTP/FCS configuration when the links were up.

Keywords: PTP/FCS configuration, packet drops

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2932436

Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.

Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2979683

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in notification indicator mistakenly being reported as FATAL thus, raising false indication.

Keywords: FATAL error indication

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2951894

Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.

Keywords: destroy_qp

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2907707

Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2788388

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong port calibration due to incorrect mapping of the port during initialization stage.

Keywords: Port mapping

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

