Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Internal Ref.

Issue

3887759

Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.

Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error

Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 22.35.4030

3812331

Description: Fixed an issue in PDDR that resulted in raw EEPROM reads returning all zeros while unplugging the cable.

Keywords: Cables, PDDR

Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 22.35.4030

3679805

Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.

Keywords: nvconfig, ETS

Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 22.35.4030

