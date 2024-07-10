NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Name

FlexBoot

UEFI x86

UEFI ARM

Enable/ disable exprom Feature

900-9X658-0016-MB0

MCX623435MN-CDAB

MT_0000000326

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE for OCP 3.0; with Multi-Host and host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AP-0053-ST0

MCX623102AN-ADAT

MT_0000000355

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X661-0053-SQ0

MCX621102AN-ADAT

MT_0000000356

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x8

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0056-ST1

MCX623106AN-CDAT

MT_0000000359

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0086-SB0

MCX623436AC-CDAB

MT_0000000394

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X671-0016-SN0

MCX623405AN-CDAN

MT_0000000396

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP2.0; With Host management; Type 2; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X671-0018-SN0

MCX623405AN-VDAN

MT_0000000602

ConnectX®-6 Dx EN adapter card, 200GbE OCP2.0, With Host management, Type 2, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 4.0 x16, No Crypto, No Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X661-0083-ST1

MCX621102AC-ADAT

MT_0000000430

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0016-ST0

MCX623105AN-CDAT

MT_0000000434

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0086-ST0

MCX623106AC-CDAT

MT_0000000436

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0076-ST0

MCX623106AS-CDAT

MT_0000000437

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X671-0046-SN0

MCX623405AC-CDAN

MT_0000000459

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP2.0; With Host management ; Type 2; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AP-0083-ST0

MCX623102AC-ADAT

MT_0000000460

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0076-SI0

MCX623436AS-CDAI

MT_0000000471

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0018-ST0

MCX623105AN-VDAT

MT_0000000362

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0048-ST0

MCX623105AC-VDAT

MT_0000000442

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0018-SB0

MCX623435AN-VDAB

MT_0000000512

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0038-SI0

MCX623435AS-VDAI

MT_0000000458

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0048-SB0

MCX623435AC-VDAB

MT_0000000457

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0038-ST0

MCX623105AS-VDAT

MT_0000000435

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AP-0085-ST0

MCX623102AC-GDAT

MT_0000000432

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AP-0075-ST0

MCX623102AS-GDAT

MT_0000000433

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AP-0055-ST1

MCX623102AN-GDAT

MT_0000000353

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0056-SB1

MCX623436AN-CDAB

MT_0000000327

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X624-0055-SI0 / 900-9X624-0055-SB0

MCX623432AN-GDA

MT_0000000325

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X6AP-0065-ST0

MCX623102AE-GDAT

MT_0000000529

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X6AG-0028-ST0

MCX623105AE-VDAT

MT_0000000530

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled

Exist

900-9X6AG-0066-ST0

MCX623106AE-CDAT

MT_0000000528

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X624-0075-SI0

MCX623432AS-GDAI

MT_0000000472

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X661-0063-ST0

MCX621102AE-ADAT

MT_0000000536

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X624-0053-SI0 / 900-9X624-0003-SB0

MCX623432AN-ADA

MT_0000000357

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X624-0083-SB0

MCX623432AC-ADAB

MT_0000000440

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X624-0085-SB0

MCX623432AC-GDAB

MT_0000000393

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exist

900-9X658-0066-SB0

MCX623436AE-CDAB

MT_0000000456

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X624-0063-SB0

MCX623432AE-ADAB

MT_0000000455

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X675-0046-MB0

MCX623439MC-CDAB

MT_0000000652

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port DSFP; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X624-0073-SB0

MCX623432AS-ADAB

MT_0000000759

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AP-0073-ST0

MCX623102AS-ADAT

MT_0000000760

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0076-MB0

MCX623436MS-CDAB

MT_0000000773

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0056-MB0

MCX623436MN-CDAB

MT_0000000771

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X675-0076-MB0

MCX623430MS-CDAB

MT_0000000774

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port DSFP; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0018-MB1 / 900-9X658-0018-MI0

MCX623435MN-VDA

MT_0000000358

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE for OCP 3.0; with Multi Host and host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0016-SB0

MCX623435AN-CDAB

MT_0000000694

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0046-ST0

MCX623105AC-CDAT

MT_0000000709

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0046-SB0 / 900-9X658-0046-SI0

MCX623435AC-CDA

MT_0000000695

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AG-0026-ST0

MCX623105AE-CDAT

MT_0000000710

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X658-0026-SB0

MCX623435AE-CDAB

MT_0000000696

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X624-0053-MB0

MCX623432MN-ADAB

MT_0000000808

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X663-0083-SQ0

MCX621202AC-ADAT

MT_0000000846

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; With active cooling; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X663-0073-SQ0

MCX621202AS-ADAT

MT_0000000845

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; With active cooling; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AK-0086-SQ0

MCX623106TC-CDAT

MT_0000000761

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support; PPS In/Out; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X6AK-0086-SQ1

MCX623106GC-CDAT

MT_0000000762

ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support and GNSS; PPS Out ; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Dx Firmware

22.35.4030 / 22.35.3502 / 22.35.3006

MLNX_OFED

5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406 / 4.22.1-307

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.902

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.29.15

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

200GE

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26_FF

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE

MFS1S00-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE

MFS1S00-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE

MFS1S00-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE

MFS1S00-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE

MFS1S00-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE

MFS1S00-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

200GE

MFS1S00-V050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

200GE

MFS1S00-V100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MMA1T00-VS

NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

200GE

MFS1S50-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE

MFS1S50-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE

MFS1S50-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE

MFS1S50-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE

MFS1S50-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE

MFS1S50-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

100GbE

MCP1600-C001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C03A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

Note: Only revision A2 and above.

100GbE

MFA1A00-C001-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C002-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C007-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

100GbE

MMS1V70-CM

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1

Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables

Note

The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

56GE

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GE

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GE

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GE

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GE

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GE

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GE

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GE

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GE

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GE

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GE

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GE

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GE

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GE

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GE

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GE

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GE

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GE

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GE

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GE

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GE

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

40GE

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2210130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

40GE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MC2210511-LR4

NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km

40GE

MC6709309-005

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m

40GE

MC6709309-010

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

40GE

MC6709309-020

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m

40GE

MC6709309-030

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Note

The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC10M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC30M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC07M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC05M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC03M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC20M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS-SP

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package

25GbE

MMA2L20-AR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GE

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

10GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2101-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

SpeedCable OPNDescription
200GbE
AB-QS200GYOCa05
QSFP56 to 2x100G QSFP56 AOC
100GbEDMM8211-DCxxHisense DMM8211-DCxx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:16)
100GbEATRP-BxxxHGTECH ATRP-Bxxx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:14)
100GbERTXM520-1xxWTD RTXM520-1xx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:20)
100GbEFTLC1151RDPLTRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4
100GbEFCBN425QE1C10-C1AOC 100GBE QSFP 1M
100GbEFTLC9152RGPL100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
100GbEQSFP28-LR4-AJCISCO-PRE 100G AOM
100GbE
DMM8211-DC07
Hisense DSFP AOC 7m
100GbE
DMM8211-DC10
Hisense DSFP AOC 10m
100GbE
ATRP-B007
Hgtech DSFP AOCs 7m
100GbE
ATRP-B010
Hgtech DSFP AOCs 10m
100GbE
RTXM520-107
Accelink DSFP AOCs 7m
100GbE
RTXM520-110
Accelink DSFP AOCs 10m
100GbE
C-PD2FNM010-N00
Innolight DSFP AOCs 10m
100GbE
DQF8503-4C07
Hisense QSFP28 AOCs 7m
100GbE
DQF8503-4C10
Hisense QSFP28 AOCs 10m
100GbE
ATRQ-A007
Hgtech QSFP28 AOCs 7m
100GbE
ATRQ-A010
Hgtech QSFP28 AOCs 10m
100GbE
RTXM420-007
Accelink QSFP28 AOCs 7m
100GbE
RTXM420-010
Accelink QSFP28 AOCs 10m
50GbEFTLF8556D1BCWFinisar 10/25/50GbE SR multimode SFP56 Transceiver, 10GBASE-SR/25GBASE-SR/50GBASE-SR, 850nm, VCSEL, 0°C to 70°C, LC, 100m/400m
40GbEQSFP-40G-SR-BDCisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
25GbE
LTF8507-PC05
Hisense SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
LTF8507-PC07
Hisense SFP28 AOCs 7m
25GbE
ATRS-2005
Hgtech SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
ATRS-2007
Hgtech SFP28 AOCs 7m
25GbE
RTXM330-005
Accelink SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
RTXM330-007
Accelink SFP28 AOCs 7m
25GbE
FCBG125SD1C05M
Finisar SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
FCBG125SD1C10M
Finisar SFP28 AOCs 7m
1GbEFTLF8519P3BNL-IBFibre Optic Transmitters, Receivers, Transceivers GigE 1x/2x FC, 2.128 Gb/s trnscvr, 550m 
1GbEFTLF1318P3BTL-IBFibre Optic Transmitters, Receivers, Transceivers 1310nmFP GigE 1x LC 1.25Gb/s trnscvr10km 

Tested Switches

Tested 400GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

400GbE

N/A

Wedge 400

Wedge 400-48X 400GbE Data Center Switch

Facebook

Tested 200GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

200GbE

Spectrum

MSN3700-XXXX

32 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

Mellanox

Tested 100GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

100GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600-XXXX

64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3700C-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3420-XXXX

48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2700-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

N/A

QFX5200-32C-32

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Juniper

100GbE

N/A

7060CX-32S

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Arista

100GbE

N/A

3232C

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

N9K-C9236C

36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

93180YC-EX

48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

S6820-56HF

H3C S6850-56HF L3 Ethernet Switch with 48 SFP28 Ports and 8 QSFP28 Ports

H3C

100GbE

N/A

BMS T7032-IX7

32 QSFP28 ports support for 10/25/40/50/100GbE

QuantaMesh

100GbE

N/A

CE8860EI

Huawei 02350NBS CE8860-EI-B-B0A CE8860EI Bundle

Huawei

100GbE

N/A

Wedge100

Wedge 100-32X 100GbE Data Center Switch

Facebook

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:

  • Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.
