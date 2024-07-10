On This Page
- Supported Devices
- Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
- Supported Cables and Modules
- Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules
- Tested Switches
- PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Name
|
FlexBoot
|
UEFI x86
|
UEFI ARM
|
Enable/ disable exprom Feature
|
900-9X658-0016-MB0
|
MCX623435MN-CDAB
|
MT_0000000326
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE for OCP 3.0; with Multi-Host and host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AP-0053-ST0
|
MCX623102AN-ADAT
|
MT_0000000355
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X661-0053-SQ0
|
MCX621102AN-ADAT
|
MT_0000000356
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x8
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0056-ST1
|
MCX623106AN-CDAT
|
MT_0000000359
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0086-SB0
|
MCX623436AC-CDAB
|
MT_0000000394
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X671-0016-SN0
|
MCX623405AN-CDAN
|
MT_0000000396
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP2.0; With Host management; Type 2; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X671-0018-SN0
|
MCX623405AN-VDAN
|
MT_0000000602
|
ConnectX®-6 Dx EN adapter card, 200GbE OCP2.0, With Host management, Type 2, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 4.0 x16, No Crypto, No Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X661-0083-ST1
|
MCX621102AC-ADAT
|
MT_0000000430
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0016-ST0
|
MCX623105AN-CDAT
|
MT_0000000434
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0086-ST0
|
MCX623106AC-CDAT
|
MT_0000000436
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0076-ST0
|
MCX623106AS-CDAT
|
MT_0000000437
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X671-0046-SN0
|
MCX623405AC-CDAN
|
MT_0000000459
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP2.0; With Host management ; Type 2; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AP-0083-ST0
|
MCX623102AC-ADAT
|
MT_0000000460
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0076-SI0
|
MCX623436AS-CDAI
|
MT_0000000471
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0018-ST0
|
MCX623105AN-VDAT
|
MT_0000000362
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0048-ST0
|
MCX623105AC-VDAT
|
MT_0000000442
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0018-SB0
|
MCX623435AN-VDAB
|
MT_0000000512
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0038-SI0
|
MCX623435AS-VDAI
|
MT_0000000458
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0048-SB0
|
MCX623435AC-VDAB
|
MT_0000000457
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0038-ST0
|
MCX623105AS-VDAT
|
MT_0000000435
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AP-0085-ST0
|
MCX623102AC-GDAT
|
MT_0000000432
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AP-0075-ST0
|
MCX623102AS-GDAT
|
MT_0000000433
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AP-0055-ST1
|
MCX623102AN-GDAT
|
MT_0000000353
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0056-SB1
|
MCX623436AN-CDAB
|
MT_0000000327
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X624-0055-SI0 / 900-9X624-0055-SB0
|
MCX623432AN-GDA
|
MT_0000000325
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X6AP-0065-ST0
|
MCX623102AE-GDAT
|
MT_0000000529
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X6AG-0028-ST0
|
MCX623105AE-VDAT
|
MT_0000000530
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled
|
Exist
|
900-9X6AG-0066-ST0
|
MCX623106AE-CDAT
|
MT_0000000528
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X624-0075-SI0
|
MCX623432AS-GDAI
|
MT_0000000472
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X661-0063-ST0
|
MCX621102AE-ADAT
|
MT_0000000536
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X624-0053-SI0 / 900-9X624-0003-SB0
|
MCX623432AN-ADA
|
MT_0000000357
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X624-0083-SB0
|
MCX623432AC-ADAB
|
MT_0000000440
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X624-0085-SB0
|
MCX623432AC-GDAB
|
MT_0000000393
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exist
|
900-9X658-0066-SB0
|
MCX623436AE-CDAB
|
MT_0000000456
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X624-0063-SB0
|
MCX623432AE-ADAB
|
MT_0000000455
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X675-0046-MB0
|
MCX623439MC-CDAB
|
MT_0000000652
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port DSFP; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X624-0073-SB0
|
MCX623432AS-ADAB
|
MT_0000000759
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AP-0073-ST0
|
MCX623102AS-ADAT
|
MT_0000000760
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0076-MB0
|
MCX623436MS-CDAB
|
MT_0000000773
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0056-MB0
|
MCX623436MN-CDAB
|
MT_0000000771
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X675-0076-MB0
|
MCX623430MS-CDAB
|
MT_0000000774
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port DSFP; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0018-MB1 / 900-9X658-0018-MI0
|
MCX623435MN-VDA
|
MT_0000000358
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE for OCP 3.0; with Multi Host and host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0016-SB0
|
MCX623435AN-CDAB
|
MT_0000000694
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0046-ST0
|
MCX623105AC-CDAT
|
MT_0000000709
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0046-SB0 / 900-9X658-0046-SI0
|
MCX623435AC-CDA
|
MT_0000000695
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AG-0026-ST0
|
MCX623105AE-CDAT
|
MT_0000000710
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X658-0026-SB0
|
MCX623435AE-CDAB
|
MT_0000000696
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X624-0053-MB0
|
MCX623432MN-ADAB
|
MT_0000000808
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X663-0083-SQ0
|
MCX621202AC-ADAT
|
MT_0000000846
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; With active cooling; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X663-0073-SQ0
|
MCX621202AS-ADAT
|
MT_0000000845
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; With active cooling; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AK-0086-SQ0
|
MCX623106TC-CDAT
|
MT_0000000761
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support; PPS In/Out; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X6AK-0086-SQ1
|
MCX623106GC-CDAT
|
MT_0000000762
|
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support and GNSS; PPS Out ; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-6 Dx Firmware
|
22.35.4030 / 22.35.3502 / 22.35.3006
|
MLNX_OFED
|
5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406 / 4.22.1-307
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
UEFI
|
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26_FF
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V003R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V02AR26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V003R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V02AR26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V050E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V100E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MMA1T00-VS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00BE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C03A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Note: Only revision A2 and above.
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C001-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C002-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C007-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
|
100GbE
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
|
100GbE
|
MMS1V70-CM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
56GE
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GE
|
MC2609125-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
|
40GE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MC2210511-LR4
|
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
25GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS-SP
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
|
25GbE
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
|
10GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2101-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
1GbE
|
MC3208011-SX
|
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
|
1GbE
|
MC3208411-T
|
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
|Speed
|Cable OPN
|Description
|200GbE
|AB-QS200GYOCa05
|QSFP56 to 2x100G QSFP56 AOC
|100GbE
|DMM8211-DCxx
|Hisense DMM8211-DCxx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:16)
|100GbE
|ATRP-Bxxx
|HGTECH ATRP-Bxxx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:14)
|100GbE
|RTXM520-1xx
|WTD RTXM520-1xx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:20)
|100GbE
|FTLC1151RDPL
|TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4
|100GbE
|FCBN425QE1C10-C1
|AOC 100GBE QSFP 1M
|100GbE
|FTLC9152RGPL
|100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
|100GbE
|QSFP28-LR4-AJ
|CISCO-PRE 100G AOM
|100GbE
|DMM8211-DC07
|Hisense DSFP AOC 7m
|100GbE
|DMM8211-DC10
|Hisense DSFP AOC 10m
|100GbE
|ATRP-B007
|Hgtech DSFP AOCs 7m
|100GbE
|ATRP-B010
|Hgtech DSFP AOCs 10m
|100GbE
|RTXM520-107
|Accelink DSFP AOCs 7m
|100GbE
|RTXM520-110
|Accelink DSFP AOCs 10m
|100GbE
|C-PD2FNM010-N00
|Innolight DSFP AOCs 10m
|100GbE
|DQF8503-4C07
|Hisense QSFP28 AOCs 7m
|100GbE
|DQF8503-4C10
|Hisense QSFP28 AOCs 10m
|100GbE
|ATRQ-A007
|Hgtech QSFP28 AOCs 7m
|100GbE
|ATRQ-A010
|Hgtech QSFP28 AOCs 10m
|100GbE
|RTXM420-007
|Accelink QSFP28 AOCs 7m
|100GbE
|RTXM420-010
|Accelink QSFP28 AOCs 10m
|50GbE
|FTLF8556D1BCW
|Finisar 10/25/50GbE SR multimode SFP56 Transceiver, 10GBASE-SR/25GBASE-SR/50GBASE-SR, 850nm, VCSEL, 0°C to 70°C, LC, 100m/400m
|40GbE
|QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
|25GbE
|LTF8507-PC05
|Hisense SFP28 AOCs 5m
|25GbE
|LTF8507-PC07
|Hisense SFP28 AOCs 7m
|25GbE
|ATRS-2005
|Hgtech SFP28 AOCs 5m
|25GbE
|ATRS-2007
|Hgtech SFP28 AOCs 7m
|25GbE
|RTXM330-005
|Accelink SFP28 AOCs 5m
|25GbE
|RTXM330-007
|Accelink SFP28 AOCs 7m
|25GbE
|FCBG125SD1C05M
|Finisar SFP28 AOCs 5m
|25GbE
|FCBG125SD1C10M
|Finisar SFP28 AOCs 7m
|1GbE
|FTLF8519P3BNL-IB
|Fibre Optic Transmitters, Receivers, Transceivers GigE 1x/2x FC, 2.128 Gb/s trnscvr, 550m
|1GbE
|FTLF1318P3BTL-IB
|Fibre Optic Transmitters, Receivers, Transceivers 1310nmFP GigE 1x LC 1.25Gb/s trnscvr10km
Tested 400GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
400GbE
|
N/A
|
Wedge 400
|
Wedge 400-48X 400GbE Data Center Switch
|
Tested 200GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
200GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN3700-XXXX
|
32 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
Mellanox
Tested 100GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600-XXXX
|
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700C-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3420-XXXX
|
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2700-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX5200-32C-32
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Juniper
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
7060CX-32S
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Arista
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
3232C
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
N9K-C9236C
|
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
93180YC-EX
|
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
S6820-56HF
|
H3C S6850-56HF L3 Ethernet Switch with 48 SFP28 Ports and 8 QSFP28 Ports
|
H3C
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
BMS T7032-IX7
|
32 QSFP28 ports support for 10/25/40/50/100GbE
|
QuantaMesh
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
CE8860EI
|
Huawei 02350NBS CE8860-EI-B-B0A CE8860EI Bundle
|
Huawei
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
Wedge100
|
Wedge 100-32X 100GbE Data Center Switch
|
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.