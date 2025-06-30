On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Name
FlexBoot
UEFI x86
UEFI ARM
Enable/ disable exprom Feature
900-9X658-0016-MB0
MCX623435MN-CDAB
MT_0000000326
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE for OCP 3.0; with Multi-Host and host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AP-0053-ST0
MCX623102AN-ADAT
MT_0000000355
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X661-0053-SQ0
MCX621102AN-ADAT
MT_0000000356
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x8
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0056-ST1
MCX623106AN-CDAT
MT_0000000359
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0086-SB0
MCX623436AC-CDAB
MT_0000000394
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X671-0016-SN0
MCX623405AN-CDAN
MT_0000000396
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP2.0; With Host management; Type 2; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X671-0018-SN0
MCX623405AN-VDAN
MT_0000000602
ConnectX®-6 Dx EN adapter card, 200GbE OCP2.0, With Host management, Type 2, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 4.0 x16, No Crypto, No Bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X661-0083-ST1
MCX621102AC-ADAT
MT_0000000430
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0016-ST0
MCX623105AN-CDAT
MT_0000000434
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0086-ST0
MCX623106AC-CDAT
MT_0000000436
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0076-ST0
MCX623106AS-CDAT
MT_0000000437
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X671-0046-SN0
MCX623405AC-CDAN
MT_0000000459
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP2.0; With Host management ; Type 2; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AP-0083-ST0
MCX623102AC-ADAT
MT_0000000460
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0076-SI0
MCX623436AS-CDAI
MT_0000000471
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0018-ST0
MCX623105AN-VDAT
MT_0000000362
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0048-ST0
MCX623105AC-VDAT
MT_0000000442
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0018-SB0
MCX623435AN-VDAB
MT_0000000512
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0038-SI0
MCX623435AS-VDAI
MT_0000000458
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0048-SB0
MCX623435AC-VDAB
MT_0000000457
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0038-ST0
MCX623105AS-VDAT
MT_0000000435
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AP-0085-ST0
MCX623102AC-GDAT
MT_0000000432
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AP-0075-ST0
MCX623102AS-GDAT
MT_0000000433
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AP-0055-ST1
MCX623102AN-GDAT
MT_0000000353
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0056-SB1
MCX623436AN-CDAB
MT_0000000327
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X624-0055-SI0 / 900-9X624-0055-SB0
MCX623432AN-GDA
MT_0000000325
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16; Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X6AP-0065-ST0
MCX623102AE-GDAT
MT_0000000529
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X6AG-0028-ST0
MCX623105AE-VDAT
MT_0000000530
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled
Exist
900-9X6AG-0066-ST0
MCX623106AE-CDAT
MT_0000000528
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X624-0075-SI0
MCX623432AS-GDAI
MT_0000000472
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X661-0063-ST0
MCX621102AE-ADAT
MT_0000000536
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X624-0053-SI0 / 900-9X624-0003-SB0
MCX623432AN-ADA
MT_0000000357
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X624-0083-SB0
MCX623432AC-ADAB
MT_0000000440
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X624-0085-SB0
MCX623432AC-GDAB
MT_0000000393
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 50GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Dual-port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exist
900-9X658-0066-SB0
MCX623436AE-CDAB
MT_0000000456
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X624-0063-SB0
MCX623432AE-ADAB
MT_0000000455
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X675-0046-MB0
MCX623439MC-CDAB
MT_0000000652
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port DSFP; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X624-0073-SB0
MCX623432AS-ADAB
MT_0000000759
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AP-0073-ST0
MCX623102AS-ADAT
MT_0000000760
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0076-MB0
MCX623436MS-CDAB
MT_0000000773
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0056-MB0
MCX623436MN-CDAB
MT_0000000771
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X675-0076-MB0
MCX623430MS-CDAB
MT_0000000774
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port DSFP; Multi Host or Socket Direct;PCIe 4.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0018-MB1 / 900-9X658-0018-MI0
MCX623435MN-VDA
MT_0000000358
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 200GbE for OCP 3.0; with Multi Host and host management; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0016-SB0
MCX623435AN-CDAB
MT_0000000694
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0046-ST0
MCX623105AC-CDAT
MT_0000000709
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0046-SB0 / 900-9X658-0046-SI0
MCX623435AC-CDA
MT_0000000695
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AG-0026-ST0
MCX623105AE-CDAT
MT_0000000710
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X658-0026-SB0
MCX623435AE-CDAB
MT_0000000696
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto; No Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X624-0053-MB0
MCX623432MN-ADAB
MT_0000000808
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct; PCIe 4.0 x16; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X663-0083-SQ0
MCX621202AC-ADAT
MT_0000000846
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; With active cooling; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X663-0073-SQ0
MCX621202AS-ADAT
MT_0000000845
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 25GbE; With active cooling; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AK-0086-SQ0
MCX623106TC-CDAT
MT_0000000761
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support; PPS In/Out; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AK-0086-SQ1
MCX623106GC-CDAT
MT_0000000762
ConnectX-6 Dx EN adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP56; Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support and GNSS; PPS Out ; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Dx Firmware
22.35.4554 / 22.35.4506 / 22.35.4030
MLNX_OFED
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
UEFI
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
200GE
MCP1650-V001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26_FF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
200GE
MFS1S00-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
200GE
MFS1S00-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
200GE
MFS1S00-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
200GE
MFS1S00-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
200GE
MFS1S00-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
200GE
MFS1S00-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
200GE
MFS1S00-V050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
200GE
MFS1S00-V100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MMA1T00-VS
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
200GE
MFS1S50-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
200GE
MFS1S50-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
200GE
MFS1S50-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
200GE
MFS1S50-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
200GE
MFS1S50-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
200GE
MFS1S50-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
100GbE
MCP1600-C001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C00BE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C03A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C015
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C030
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Note: Only revision A2 and above.
100GbE
MFA1A00-C001-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C002-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C007-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
100GbE
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
100GbE
MMS1V70-CM
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
56GE
MC2207126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
56GE
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC2207128-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
56GE
MC2207130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
56GE
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
56GE
MC2207130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
56GE
MC2207130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
56GE
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
56GE
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
56GE
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
56GE
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
56GE
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
56GE
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
56GE
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
56GE
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
56GE
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
56GE
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
56GE
MCP1700-F001C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F001D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP170L-F001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
56GE
MCP170L-F002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
56GE
MCP170L-F003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
56GE
MCP170L-F00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
56GE
MCP170L-F01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
40GE
MC2206128-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2206128-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2206130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2206130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2206130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2206130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
40GE
MC2210126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2210126-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2210130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2210310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
40GE
MC2210310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
40GE
MC2210310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
40GE
MC2210310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
40GE
MC2210310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
40GE
MC2210310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
40GE
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
40GE
MC2609125-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
40GE
MC2609130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
40GE
MC2609130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
40GE
MCP1700-B001E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B002E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B003E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B01AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B02AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MMA1B00-B150D
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
40GE
MCP7900-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X002A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X003A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X02AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MC2210511-LR4
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
40GE
MC6709309-005
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
40GE
MC6709309-010
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
40GE
MC6709309-020
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
40GE
MC6709309-030
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
25GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
25GbE
MMA2L20-AR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GE
MFM1T02A-LR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
10GE
MFM1T02A-SR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
10GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
1GbE
MC3208011-SX
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
400GbE
RTXM500-910
400G QSFP-DD-2x200G QSFP56 AOC (rev:10)
400GbE
RTXM500-905
400G QSFP-DD-2x200G QSFP56 AOC (rev:c0)
400GbE
DME8811-EC07
400Gb/s to 200Gb/s QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56 AOC (rev:12)
400GbE
FCBN950QE1C05
400G-2x200G split 5M AOC cables (400G QSFP-DD breaking out to 2x 200G QSFP56) (rev:A0)
200GbE
AB-QS200GYOCa05
QSFP56 to 2x100G QSFP56 AOC
100GbE
DMM8211-DCxx
Hisense DMM8211-DCxx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:16)
100GbE
ATRP-Bxxx
HGTECH ATRP-Bxxx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:14)
100GbE
RTXM520-1xx
WTD RTXM520-1xx 100G DSFP AOC (rev:20)
100GbE
FTLC1151RDPL
TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4
100GbE
FCBN425QE1C10-C1
AOC 100GBE QSFP 1M
100GbE
FTLC9152RGPL
100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
100GbE
QSFP28-LR4-AJ
CISCO-PRE 100G AOM
100GbE
DMM8211-DC07
Hisense DSFP AOC 7m
100GbE
DMM8211-DC10
Hisense DSFP AOC 10m
100GbE
ATRP-B007
Hgtech DSFP AOCs 7m
100GbE
ATRP-B010
Hgtech DSFP AOCs 10m
100GbE
RTXM520-107
Accelink DSFP AOCs 7m
100GbE
RTXM520-110
Accelink DSFP AOCs 10m
100GbE
C-PD2FNM010-N00
Innolight DSFP AOCs 10m
100GbE
DQF8503-4C07
Hisense QSFP28 AOCs 7m
100GbE
DQF8503-4C10
Hisense QSFP28 AOCs 10m
100GbE
ATRQ-A007
Hgtech QSFP28 AOCs 7m
100GbE
ATRQ-A010
Hgtech QSFP28 AOCs 10m
100GbE
RTXM420-007
Accelink QSFP28 AOCs 7m
100GbE
RTXM420-010
Accelink QSFP28 AOCs 10m
50GbE
FTLF8556D1BCW
Finisar 10/25/50GbE SR multimode SFP56 Transceiver, 10GBASE-SR/25GBASE-SR/50GBASE-SR, 850nm, VCSEL, 0°C to 70°C, LC, 100m/400m
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
25GbE
LTF8507-PC05
Hisense SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
LTF8507-PC07
Hisense SFP28 AOCs 7m
25GbE
ATRS-2005
Hgtech SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
ATRS-2007
Hgtech SFP28 AOCs 7m
25GbE
RTXM330-005
Accelink SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
RTXM330-007
Accelink SFP28 AOCs 7m
25GbE
FCBG125SD1C05M
Finisar SFP28 AOCs 5m
25GbE
FCBG125SD1C10M
Finisar SFP28 AOCs 7m
25GbE
FTLF8536P4BCL
TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR
1GbE
FTLF8519P3BNL-IB
Fibre Optic Transmitters, Receivers, Transceivers GigE 1x/2x FC, 2.128 Gb/s trnscvr, 550m
1GbE
FTLF1318P3BTL-IB
Fibre Optic Transmitters, Receivers, Transceivers 1310nmFP GigE 1x LC 1.25Gb/s trnscvr10km
Tested 400GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
400GbE
N/A
Wedge 400
Wedge 400-48X 400GbE Data Center Switch
Tested 200GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
200GbE
Spectrum
MSN3700-XXXX
32 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
Tested 100GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
100GbE
Spectrum-3
MSN4600-XXXX
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3700C-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3420-XXXX
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2700-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
N/A
QFX5200-32C-32
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Juniper
100GbE
N/A
7060CX-32S
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Arista
100GbE
N/A
3232C
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
N9K-C9236C
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
93180YC-EX
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
S6820-56HF
H3C S6850-56HF L3 Ethernet Switch with 48 SFP28 Ports and 8 QSFP28 Ports
H3C
100GbE
N/A
BMS T7032-IX7
32 QSFP28 ports support for 10/25/40/50/100GbE
QuantaMesh
100GbE
N/A
CE8860EI
Huawei 02350NBS CE8860-EI-B-B0A CE8860EI Bundle
Huawei
100GbE
N/A
Wedge100
Wedge 100-32X 100GbE Data Center Switch
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.