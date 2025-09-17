Bug Fixes History

2785026 Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2899540 Description: Resolved vDPA traffic unbalance issue in active-backup VF LAG mode.

Keywords: VDPA, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2802943 Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.

Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2900228 Description: Fixed an issue that occured after powering off DC in Multi-Host system which resulted in OOB connection to the BMC getting lost (and fatal error appeared) due to a firmware bug in the PCIe flush flow. The issue was fixed by increasing the flush time and not waiting for PCIe credits to return to default values.

Keywords: PCIe LTSSM, surprise power down

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2373274 Description: Fixed a rare HW/FW timing race of serdes' power-up sequence.

Keywords: Power consumption

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2513453 Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2903895 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in temporary packet drops while changing PTP/FCS configuration when the links were up.

Keywords: PTP/FCS configuration, packet drops

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2932436 Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.

Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2979683 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in notification indicator mistakenly being reported as FATAL thus, raising false indication.

Keywords: FATAL error indication

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2951894 Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.

Keywords: destroy_qp

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2907707 Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2788388 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong port calibration due to incorrect mapping of the port during initialization stage.

Keywords: Port mapping

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010