Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.4554
General
Stability improvements.
22.35.4506
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
22.35.4030
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
22.35.3502
PCC Algorithm
Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.
HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP Methods
Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
The new parameters are
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
22.35.3006
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
22.35.2302
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
22.35.2000
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
22.35.1012
HPCC, Programmable Congestion Control
HPCC related configurations in is now supported via the mlxconfig utility.
UDP
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
Range based Lookup
Added support for range based lookup. This new capability is available using the following new PRM command:
GENERATE WQE which receives GTA WQE, the command supports "match on range" and num_hash_definer=[1,2] and num_match_ste=[1,2].
For further information, refer to section "RTC Object Format" in the PRM.
RoCE based VM Migration
Added support for RoCE based VM migration.
Resource Dump
Added the following resource dump segments:
Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room
As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.
Connections per Second (CPS)
Improved security offload's Connections per Second (CPS) rate using the general object DEK (PSP TLS etc).
VF Migration Flow
Added support for pre-copy commands in VF migration flow in order to reduce the migration downtime.
VF Migration Flow
Optimized performance to support full VF migration flow.
VirtIO vDPA Performance Virtualization
Increased the VirtIO hardware offload message rate to 20/20 MPPS for 256 virtual devices by optimizing the datapath application code.
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
QoS Priority Trust Default State
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
22.34.4000
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
22.34.1002
LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE
Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.
PPS Offset
Added a 22 nanosecond of propagation delay to the cable delay of the PPS signal when using PPS out.
Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC
Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.
Programmable Counters
Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.
RX Rate-limit in Multi-Host
Added support for RX multi-host rate limit using an enabler script.
Queue Counters Allocation
This new capability allows privileged users to allocate queue counters. In this new feature the get_max_qp_cnt_cur_cap() returns a valid value when the UID is with UCTX_CAP_INTERNAL_DEVICE_RESOURCES, otherwise it returns 0.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
22.33.1048
200Gb/s Throughput on Crypto Capable Devices
Enabled 200Gb/s out-of-the-box throughput on crypto capable devices.
Note: If any crypto offloads is in use, 200Gb/s throughput can be achieved only after the next firmware reset
VF Migration
Added support for VF migration. The hypervisor can now suspend its VF, meaning from that point the VF cannot perform action such as send/receive traffic or run any command. In this firmware version only the suspend resume mode is supported (on the same VM).
MADs
Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes
NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow
Added
Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.
Precision Time Protocol (PTP)
Added Precision Time Protocol (PTP) support.
In this version, the support includes:
In this version, the following are not supported:
Note: All PTP SQs must be closed before operating LFWP (life fw patch).
Resource Dump Support for HW Steering
Added support for HW Steering objects dump via resource dump interface.
This support includes: STC, RTC, STE, modify argument, and modify pattern.
VF Migration
Added support for VF migration.
ICM Pages
Added a new register (
Steering Definer
Added support for creating a steering definer with a dword selector using
XRQ QP Errors Enhancements
Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused
the error.
HW Steering: WQE Insertion Rules
[Beta] Added HW Steering support for the following:
Holdover Mode
Added support for holdover mode to comply to SyncE specifications (EEC compliance) to limit the maximum phase transient response upon link loss.
SyncE Enhancements
Added support for noise filtering to comply to the SyncE specifications requirements.
vDPA: Performance
Optimized the performance of virtio including: throughput, QoS, and accuracy of min/max bandwidth when virtio works with the QoS settings.
vDPA: virtio-net Full Emulation
This new capability reduces the switchover time of creating a virtq from scratch during live migration, by creating the virtq beforehand on the target server.
When swithover happens, the pre-created virtq will be used and modified with necessary parameters.
ibstat
Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now
NetworkPort Schema Replacement
Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.
Firmware Steering
Enabled the option to modify the
ZTRCC
Added support for advanced ZTR_RTTCC algorithm based on the Programmable CC platform to achieve better congestion control without dependency on the switch ECN marking.
Dynamic Completion Event Moderation for vDPA
DIM is used to tune moderation parameter dynamically using an mlxreg command.
To disable this capability, run:
SW Steering Cache
Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.
Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism
Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from
Dynamic Flex Parser over a VF
Added support for creating a dynamic flex parser on untrusted function, and changed the flex parser cap for untrusted function to the following:
SNAPI: Comm-Channel
Added support for SNAPI (comm-channel) connection while running on raw ETH link.
Changing all the Crypto Features to Wrapped or Cleartext
Crypto features can be in either wrapped or unwrapped mode. Meaning, the key can be wrapped or in plaintext when running the CREATE_DEK PRM command. To comply with the requirements specified in FIPS publication, all the created DEKs must be wrapped.
This feature adds new
ICM Direct Access by the Software to write/modify the DEK Objects
[Beta] This new capability enables the software to directly access ICM and write/modify the DEK objects. Such change improves the DEK object update rate by re-using DEK object instead of creating a new one.
In addition, added the following:
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.