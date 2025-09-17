NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.8002 LTS
Changes and New Feature History

Note

This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

22.35.4554

General

Stability improvements.

22.35.4506

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.35.4030

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.35.3502

PCC Algorithm

Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.

HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP Methods

Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.

The new parameters are IB_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE and ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.35.3006

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.35.2302

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.35.2000

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.35.1012

HPCC, Programmable Congestion Control

HPCC related configurations in is now supported via the mlxconfig utility.

UDP

Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.

Range based Lookup

Added support for range based lookup. This new capability is available using the following new PRM command:

GENERATE WQE which receives GTA WQE, the command supports "match on range" and num_hash_definer=[1,2] and num_match_ste=[1,2].

For further information, refer to section "RTC Object Format" in the PRM.

RoCE based VM Migration

Added support for RoCE based VM migration.

Resource Dump

Added the following resource dump segments:

  • SEG_HW_STE_FULL that includes dump to STE and all its dependencies

  • SEG_FW_STE_FULL that include dump to FW_STE and to HW_STE_FULL in range

Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room

As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.

Connections per Second (CPS)

Improved security offload's Connections per Second (CPS) rate using the general object DEK (PSP TLS etc).

VF Migration Flow

Added support for pre-copy commands in VF migration flow in order to reduce the migration downtime.

VF Migration Flow

Optimized performance to support full VF migration flow.

VirtIO vDPA Performance Virtualization

Increased the VirtIO hardware offload message rate to 20/20 MPPS for 256 virtual devices by optimizing the datapath application code.

RoCE: Adaptive Timer

Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.

QoS Priority Trust Default State

QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:

  • QOS_TRUST_STATE_P1

  • QOS_TRUST_STATE_P2

The values that can be used to set the default state are:

  • TRUST_PORT

  • TRUST_PCP

  • TRUST_DSCP

  • TRUST_DSCP_PCP

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes section.

22.34.4000

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes section.

22.34.1002

LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE

Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.

PPS Offset

Added a 22 nanosecond of propagation delay to the cable delay of the PPS signal when using PPS out.

Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC

Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.

Programmable Counters

Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.

RX Rate-limit in Multi-Host

Added support for RX multi-host rate limit using an enabler script.

Queue Counters Allocation

This new capability allows privileged users to allocate queue counters. In this new feature the get_max_qp_cnt_cur_cap() returns a valid value when the UID is with UCTX_CAP_INTERNAL_DEVICE_RESOURCES, otherwise it returns 0.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes section.

22.33.1048

200Gb/s Throughput on Crypto Capable Devices

Enabled 200Gb/s out-of-the-box throughput on crypto capable devices.

Note: If any crypto offloads is in use, 200Gb/s throughput can be achieved only after the next firmware reset

VF Migration

Added support for VF migration. The hypervisor can now suspend its VF, meaning from that point the VF cannot perform action such as send/receive traffic or run any command. In this firmware version only the suspend resume mode is supported (on the same VM).

MADs

Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes hierarchy_Info as defined in the IB Specification and is used to query the hierarchy information stored on the node and the physical port.

NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow

Added pci_rescan_needed field to the MFRL access register to indicate whether a PCI rescan is needed based on the NV configurations issued by the software.

Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.

Precision Time Protocol (PTP)

Added Precision Time Protocol (PTP) support.

In this version, the support includes:

  • 16 PTP SQs only

  • only 2 ports

  • only RT clock mode

In this version, the following are not supported:

  • PTP packet drop

  • PTP SQ on VF

Note: All PTP SQs must be closed before operating LFWP (life fw patch).

Resource Dump Support for HW Steering

Added support for HW Steering objects dump via resource dump interface.

This support includes: STC, RTC, STE, modify argument, and modify pattern.

VF Migration

Added support for VF migration.

ICM Pages

Added a new register (vhca_icm_ctrl access_reg) to enable querying and limiting the ICM pages in use.

Steering Definer

Added support for creating a steering definer with a dword selector using create_match_definer_object and the "SELECT" format.

XRQ QP Errors Enhancements

Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused

the error.

HW Steering: WQE Insertion Rules

[Beta] Added HW Steering support for the following:

  • set, add and copy inline STC action

  • set and copy actions for several fields using modify_pattern object and inline stc modify action

  • FDB mode in HW steering using FDB_RX and FDB_TX flow table types

  • ASO flow meter action via STC

  • flow counter query using ASO WQE

  • allocation of large bulks for the objects: STE, ASO flow meter and modify argument

  • jumbo match RTC

  • count action in STC

Holdover Mode

Added support for holdover mode to comply to SyncE specifications (EEC compliance) to limit the maximum phase transient response upon link loss.

SyncE Enhancements

Added support for noise filtering to comply to the SyncE specifications requirements.

vDPA: Performance

Optimized the performance of virtio including: throughput, QoS, and accuracy of min/max bandwidth when virtio works with the QoS settings.

vDPA: virtio-net Full Emulation

This new capability reduces the switchover time of creating a virtq from scratch during live migration, by creating the virtq beforehand on the target server.

When swithover happens, the pre-created virtq will be used and modified with necessary parameters.

ibstat

Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now QUERY_VPORT_STATE.max_tx_speed of UPLINK will not be reported as 0 anymore.

NetworkPort Schema Replacement

Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.

Firmware Steering

Enabled the option to modify the ip_ecn field in the packet header in firmware steering.

ZTRCC

Added support for advanced ZTR_RTTCC algorithm based on the Programmable CC platform to achieve better congestion control without dependency on the switch ECN marking.

Dynamic Completion Event Moderation for vDPA

DIM is used to tune moderation parameter dynamically using an mlxreg command.

To disable this capability, run:

mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc00d --reg_len 0x8 -s "0x4.1:1=0x0"

SW Steering Cache

Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.

Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism

Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from "log_table_size - log_num_unisizes", to allocate any range size, to remove limitations that HWS objects such as counters and modify arguments might encounter.

Dynamic Flex Parser over a VF

Added support for creating a dynamic flex parser on untrusted function, and changed the flex parser cap for untrusted function to the following:

  • maximum flex parser node = 2

  • maximum dw sample = 4

SNAPI: Comm-Channel

Added support for SNAPI (comm-channel) connection while running on raw ETH link.

Changing all the Crypto Features to Wrapped or Cleartext

Crypto features can be in either wrapped or unwrapped mode. Meaning, the key can be wrapped or in plaintext when running the CREATE_DEK PRM command. To comply with the requirements specified in FIPS publication, all the created DEKs must be wrapped.

This feature adds new NV_CONFIG per device to control this mode, and enables the user to change all the crypto features to wrapped or cleartext.

ICM Direct Access by the Software to write/modify the DEK Objects

[Beta] This new capability enables the software to directly access ICM and write/modify the DEK objects. Such change improves the DEK object update rate by re-using DEK object instead of creating a new one.

In addition, added the following:

  • New for DEK object: bulk allocation, modify_dek cmd, and new mode - sw_wrapped.

  • New general object INT_KEK

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes section.
