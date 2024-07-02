Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3669258
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048
3666583
Description: Fixed a risk condition that occurred due to the descriptor length dynamic change in the new kernel version upon firmware termination of the WQE segment on a WQE when the "SUSPEND VIRTQ with Mergeable Buffer" capability was set.
Keywords: vDPA
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048
3606330
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
3612682
Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.
Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3311600
Description: Enabled "Link Maintenance" for 25G speed per lane to avoid a margin degradation due to a temperature drift.
Keywords: Link Maintenance
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3461684
Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used in LAG with IPv6 packets.
Keywords: Steering, LAG
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3317361
Description: Added a safety mechanism to prevent the link from to getting stuck when receiving bad tuning results. In this case, the linkup flow is restarted and the mechanism retries to raise the link.
Keywords: Tuning
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved rate limit token re-distribution algorithm.
Keywords: Rate limit
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.
Keywords: Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3395878
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in NODNIC VF when VLAN stripping was enabled.
Keywords: NODNIC VF, VLAN
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3352423
Description: Fixed an issue that caused vDPA application initialization to fail due to virtual queue creation failure.
The failure comes with the "0x8f7a: ring address translate failed" assert which indicates incorrect permission supplied by QEMU for virtual ring memory.
Keywords: virtio memory region
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014