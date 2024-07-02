Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3887760
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
|
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.3560
|
3813817
|
Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.
|
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.3560
|
3679806
|
Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.
|
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.3004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.3560