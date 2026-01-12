On This Page
Changes and New Features
SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.
It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).
Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
22.39.5124
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Customer Affecting Changes
Changes in This Release
|Introduced in Version
|Description
|22.39.5124
Transition to 2023 Microsoft UEFI Certificate Authority
To align with updated Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot requirements and the upcoming end-of-life of the 2011 Certificate Authority (CA), NVIDIA is transitioning to the 2023 CA.
This is the final release signed with the 2011 CA. Beginning in February 2026, all releases will be signed exclusively with the 2023 CA. To ensure successful loading of the Expansion ROM (ExpROM) during the UEFI Secure Boot process, system BIOS and operating system trust stores must be updated to include the 2023 CA.
Note: Systems must be updated to recognize the 2023 CA to prevent UEFI drivers or ExpROMs from failing to load during boot before June 27, 2026.
Unsupported Features
The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:
The following service types:
SyncUMR
Mellanox transport
RAW IPv6
INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X
PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)
Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ
Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs
RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct
Unsupported Commands
QUERY_MAD_DEMUX
SET_MAD_DEMUX
CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP
MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT