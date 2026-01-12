NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.5124 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.5124 LTS  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

Important Notes

Note

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.

Note

It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

22.39.5124

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

Introduced in VersionDescription
22.39.5124

Transition to 2023 Microsoft UEFI Certificate Authority

To align with updated Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot requirements and the upcoming end-of-life of the 2011 Certificate Authority (CA), NVIDIA is transitioning to the 2023 CA.

This is the final release signed with the 2011 CA. Beginning in February 2026, all releases will be signed exclusively with the 2023 CA. To ensure successful loading of the Expansion ROM (ExpROM) during the UEFI Secure Boot process, system BIOS and operating system trust stores must be updated to include the 2023 CA.

Note: Systems must be updated to recognize the 2023 CA to prevent UEFI drivers or ExpROMs from failing to load during boot before June 27, 2026.

Unsupported Features and Commands

Unsupported Features

The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:

  • The following service types:

    • SyncUMR

    • Mellanox transport

    • RAW IPv6

  • INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X

  • PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)

  • Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ

  • Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs

  • RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct

Unsupported Commands

  • QUERY_MAD_DEMUX

  • SET_MAD_DEMUX

  • CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP

  • MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 12, 2026
content here