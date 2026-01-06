NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.5124 LTS
Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Note

Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Dx Firmware

22.39.5124 / 22.39.5050 / 22.39.4082

MLNX_OFED

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

Cumulus

5.4 onwards
