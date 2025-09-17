Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Dx Firmware
22.39.8002 / 22.39.5050 / 22.39.4082
MLNX_OFED
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.300
UEFI
14.32.17
Cumulus
5.4 onwards