Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3677596
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the GTP length field to automatically be modified at the TX side when an incorrect or invalid length was detected.
|
Keywords: GTP length field, Tx
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000
|
3751258
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the switch port to go down due to MC packets mirrored back to the switch when in promiscuous mode.
|
Keywords: Promiscuous mode, switch, MC packets
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000
|
3555832
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.
|
Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000
|
3771100
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.
|
Keywords: VDPA, virtio, query object
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000
|
3691774
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic loss after performing Live Migration with virtio vq "frozen-ready" feature.
Note: When the traffic load is high, and the vq frozen-ready cap is on, traffic loss might still be experienced after modifying the vq from suspend to ready mode.
|
Keywords: VDPA, live migration, virtio, resume
|
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3738555
|
Description: Enabled MCPT/PLDM over PCIe, changed the module power settings.
|
Keywords: MCPT/PLDM over PCIe,
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
|
3598020
|
Description: Improved distribution VQoS algorithm.
|
Keywords: VQoS algorithm
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
|
3708035
|
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
|
Keywords: RoCE, SR
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
|
3695219
|
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
|
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3669258
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
|
Keywords: mlxconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048
|
3666583
|
Description: Fixed a risk condition that occurred due to the descriptor length dynamic change in the new kernel version upon firmware termination of the WQE segment on a WQE when the "SUSPEND VIRTQ with Mergeable Buffer" capability was set.
|
Keywords: vDPA
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3606330
|
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
|
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
|
3602169
|
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
|
Keywords: Firmware steering
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
|
3612682
|
Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.
|
Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
|
3571251
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
|
Keywords: VF live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3365411
|
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
|
Keywords: Link failure
|
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
|
3311600
|
Description: Enabled "Link Maintenance" for 25G speed per lane to avoid a margin degradation due to a temperature drift.
|
Keywords: Link Maintenance
|
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
|
3461684
|
Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used in LAG with IPv6 packets.
|
Keywords: Steering, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
|
3491841
|
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002