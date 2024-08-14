Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
Known Issues
Internal Ref.
Issue
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000
3464393
Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PhyLess Reset
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002
3547022
Description: When tx_port_ts is set to "true", due to a compensation mechanism in the Tx timestamp available in some hardware Rx timestamp errors, a symmetrical error and no clock offset occur when using the timestamps to synchronize the device clock.
This might also cause an error while using timestamps for delay measurements (e,g., delay measurements reported by a PTP daemon) and even negative delay measurements in some cases.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PTP path delay
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
3449960
Description: In some cases, performance degradation might be experienced when wrong usage of extra engines dedicated to DMA is removed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
2878841
Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
3171699
Description: Occasionally, after a few toggles, link may not raise when changing the speed when in loopback mode.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link speed, loopback
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
2444892
Description: PMA loopback feature is supported only with NRZ speeds .
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PMA loopback, NRZ
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
2745023
Description: RDMA statistics for sent packets are not updated when RoCE traffic is running in a loopback on the same uplink.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302
3266807
Description: PMA loop-back is not supported on PAM4 speeds.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302
3267506
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302
3235397
Description: PCC force mode does not work if the link is raised after disabling DCQCN with PPCC.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
3200779
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
3033910
Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BAR miss, AER
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
3106146
Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MPV live migration
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
2937445
Description: A long linkup time can be seen 1/5 toggles when raising link in autoneg flow in ConnectX-6 Dx vs Ixia in 200G_4x.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: AN, port toggling, Ixia
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
2850003
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link recovery counter
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
2825403
Description: When connecting NVIDIA Spectrum-3 devices and ConnectX-6 Dx devices with DAC MCP7F80-W002R26 while splitting to 8x with 50GbE per lane in force mode, effective BER may appear.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVIDIA Spectrum-3, Cables, Split
Discovered in Version: 22.32.2004
2866931
Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: WOL packets
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
2864238
Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:
Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:
Keywords: VDP
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
2863674
Description: Host management magic packet is not supported in Socket-Direct adapter cards' single PF per Numa mode.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Socket-Direct, single PF per Numa, host management, magic packet
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
2836032
Description: When using SW steering mlx5dv_dr API to create rules containing encapsulation actions in MLNX_OFED v5.5-1.x.x.x, the user should upgrade firmware to the latest version. Otherwise, the maximum number of encapsulation actions that can be created will be limited to only 16K, and degradation for the rule insertion rate is expected compared to MLNX_OFED v5.4-.x.x.x.x.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Encapsulation rules insertion rate, firmware upgrade, MLNX_OFED
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
2756866 / 2740651
Description: On rare occasions, following fast linkup (toggle link from the NIC side) a few effective errors might be seen in the first 20 seconds.
Workaround: Perform link maintenance to fix it so additional errors will not be seen afterwards.
Keywords: Link toggle, effective errors
Discovered in Version: 22.31.2006
-
Description: Downgrading to an older firmware version that does not support the new flash type is not supported. Doing so will result in burning process failure and unknown errors will be received.
The errors will be more informative in the next tools' version.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Burning tools, firmware downgrading, flash type
Discovered in Version: 22.31.2006
2667681
Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Connection Tracking
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
2607158
Description: When using more than 512 MSIX per function, the CPU PCIe Completion Timeout Value needs to be set to a value of 200us or higher.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Extended MSIX, Asymmetrical MSIX configuration, PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID, PF_NUM_PF_MSIX
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
2577966
Description: Fast linkup is not supported when connecting to an Ixia switch.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Fast linkup
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
2446583
Description: On rare occasions, when both network devices are NVIDIA, PAM4 link will raise with several effective errors. These errors will not affect traffic once the link is up.
Workaround: Clear counters once the link is up
Keywords: Effective errors
Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002
2371060
Description: When Emulated PCIe Switch is enabled, and the OS does resource reallocation, the OS boot process might halt.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Emulated PCIe Switch
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
2297201
Description: Unable to complete migration when virtio device is in high traffic load (20/20 MPPS) as although vDPA hardware offload solution can support higher speed than the software solution, it needs to enable QEMU auto-converge to complete migration.
For further information see: https://wiki.qemu.org/Features/AutoconvergeLiveMigration
Workaround: Turn auto-converge on by adding "--auto-converge".
For example: virsh migrate --verbose --live --persistent gen-l-vrt-295-005-CentOS-7.4 qemu+ssh://gen-l-vrt-295/system --unsafe --auto-converge
Keywords: virtio, vDPA, live migration
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
2378593
Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.
Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.
Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
2384965
Description: Eye-opening can cause effective errors on the port.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Eye-opening
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
2384849 / 2373640
Description: Phyless Reset functionality is not supported when updating firmware from v22.28.4000 (and below) to v22.29.1016 and higher.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Phyless Reset
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
2213356
Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Bump
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
2365322
Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.
Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf: max_average_bw or bw_share
Keywords: QoS
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
2201468
Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,
Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".
Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync
Discovered in Version: 22.28.1002
2089277
Description: The CRC is being removed despite using the keep_crc flag, and the byte count of the packet are counted without the CRC.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Decapsulated packets
Discovered in Version: 22.27.6008
2149437
Description: When the SLTP configuration is wrongly set, the “Bad status” explanation will not be presented (only error indication) to the user.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SLTP configuration
Discovered in Version: 22.27.6008
1895917
Description: On Dual-Port devices, and only after Rx buffer modification, resetting all Physical Functions over one port (through reboot / driver restart / FLR), while there are active Physical Functions over the second port (which caused the Rx buffer changes), will cause the Rx buffer default values to be restored, although not expected by the active Physical Function on the second port.
Workaround:
Keywords: VoQ, Shared Buffer, Rx Bufffer, PFCC, PBMC, PPTB, SBCM, SBPM, SBPR, Rx buffer modifications
Discovered in Version: 22.27.2008
2120378
Description: Phyless Reset is not supported when using PAM4 mode.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Phyless, PAM4 mode, 200GbE
Discovered in Version: 22.27.2008
2071210
Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.
Workaround: Use "next boot" indication to see the right value.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 22.27.1016
2063038
Description: PRBS is not functional when using Wedge switch.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PRBS
Discovered in Version: 22.27.1016
1796936
Description: 200GbE Optical cables in Auto-Negotiation mode work only in 200GbE speed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 22.27.1016
2038821
Description: When running MH TCP, few packets are dropped every second due to no Receive WQEs.
Workaround: Use 4K RX queue size: ethtool -G <intf> rx 4096
Keywords: Performance, MH, WQE
Discovered in Version: 22.27.1016
-
Description: After programing firmware in LF, power-cycle must be recovered.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: LF
Discovered in Version: 22.27.1016
2029716
Description: Software Reset does not work on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Software Reset
Discovered in Version: 22.27.1016