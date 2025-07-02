What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.3608 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4355566

Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set

Keywords: Data latency

Discovered in Version: 22.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 22.43.3608

4336965

Description: Adjusted the RX lossless buffer default parameters to delay transmission of Pause/PFC frames when the NIC is congested. Rx lossless buffer parameters will now be enabled by default.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Discovered in Version: 22.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 22.43.3608

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
