NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.3608 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4355566
Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set
Keywords: Data latency
Discovered in Version: 22.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 22.43.3608
4336965
Description: Adjusted the RX lossless buffer default parameters to delay transmission of Pause/PFC frames when the NIC is congested. Rx lossless buffer parameters will now be enabled by default.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Discovered in Version: 22.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 22.43.3608
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.