Changes and New Feature History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.3608 LTS
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

22.43.2566

General

This version does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the ConnectX family.

22.43.2026

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.43.1014

RDMA Telemetry

Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).

The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps: HCA_CAP.rdma_telemetry_notification_types and HCA_CAP.rdma_telemetry.

UID Permissions

Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.

The 5 sub-operations are:

  • QUERY_HCA_CAP with other function

  • QUERY_VUID with direct data

  • QUERY_ROCE_ADDRESS with other vport

  • SET_HCA_CAP with other function

  • POSTPONE_CONNECTED_QP_TIMEOUT with other vport

The new added caps are:

  • tool_partial_cap.postpone_conn_qp_timeout_other_vport,

  • tool_partial_cap.set_hca_cap_other_func

  • tool_partial_cap.query_roce_addr_other_vport

  • tool_partial_cap.query_vuid_direct_data

  • tool_partial_cap.query_hca_cap_other_func

Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX

Added 'table_type_valid' and 'table_type' fields to the steering action (STC) "Jump To Flow" table parameters to enable the user to jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX and bypass the ACL table.

Jump to TIR or queue from FDB on Tx

Enabled hop reduction by bypassing NIC domain in various use cases. Such action r educes the number of hops (improves PPS) to deal with mass number of flows and devices.

To enable this new capability, a new STC action type "JUMP_TO_FDB_RX" was added to allow jumping into the RX side of a table.

Cross E-Switch Scheduling

Added support for QoS scheduling across multiple E-Switches grouped in a LAG. VPort members of a Physical Function can be added to a rate group from another Physical Function and rate limits of the group will apply to those VPort members as well.

Flex Parser: ARC-IN and ARC-OUT

Increased the maximum number of supported "ARC-IN" from 1 to 8 and "ARC-OUT" from 3 to 8 for the dynamic flex parser.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.42.1000

Memory Slow Release

Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.

Kernel Lockdown

Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.

Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X

MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.41.1000

Unify Rx/Tx Table Domains in FDB

The new unified_fdb subdomain simplifies the FDB model by eliminating the need to duplicate rules for RX and TX tables. This domain is directionless, meaning no RX/TX specific actions are allowed. Firmware now handlea packet transitions IN and OUT of the unified domain, allowing for a more streamlined packet flow management.

Software can now transition between unified_fdb and FDB_RX/FDB_TX domains as long as the packet maintains the same direction, without the risk of dropping the packet when crossing between RX and TX.

TRNG FIPS Compliance

Implemented Deterministic Random Bit Generator (DRBG) algorithm on top of firmware TRNG (the source for raw data input) in accordance with NIST SP800-90A.

vDPA Live Migration

Added support for vDPA virtual queue state change from suspend to ready, and discrete mkey for descriptor. vDPA Live Migration uses these two new capabilities to reduce downtime since vq can go back to ready state for traffic and descriptor-only-mkey can help reduce mkey mapping time.

64M Active Connections

Added the ability to generate up to 2^30 STE objects through the general object creation command.

NVConfig

Added a new NVConfig option to copy AR bit from the BTH header to the DHCP header.

Steering

Added the option provide field's offset and length in Steering add_action option.

Steering Match

Added support for steering match on packet l4_type through FTG/FTE.

Flex Parser Merge Mechanism

Extended Flex Parser merge mechanism to support hardware capabilities.

Flex Parser

Enabled the option to disable the native parser when the parse graph node is configured with the same conditions.

Flex Parser

Added support for father/son headers parsing.

LRO

Added support for tunnel_offload in LRO.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

22.40.1000

Socket Direct Single netdev Mapped to Two PCIe Devices

Enabled Single Netdev mapping to two PCIe devices (Socket Direct).

Now multiple devices (PFs) of the same port can be combined under a single netdev instance. Traffic is passed through different devices belonging to different NUMA sockets, thus saving cross-NUMA traffic and allowing apps running on the same netdev from different NUMAs to still feel a sense of proximity to the device and achieve improved performance.

The netdev is destroyed once any of the PFs is removed. A proper configuration would utilize the correct close NUMA when working on a certain app/CPU.

Currently, this capability is limited to PFs only, and up to two devices (sockets). To enable the feature, one must configure the same Socket Direct group (non zero) for both PFs through mlxconfig SD_GROUP.

ACL

Added support for egress ACL to the uplink by adding a new bit to the Set Flow Table Entry: allow_fdb_uplink_hairpin.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

