Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

4355566

Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set

Keywords: Data latency

Discovered in Version: 22.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 22.43.3608

4336965

Description: Adjusted the RX lossless buffer default parameters to delay transmission of Pause/PFC frames when the NIC is congested. Rx lossless buffer parameters will now be enabled by default.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Discovered in Version: 22.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 22.43.3608

4055323

Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.

Keywords: FW assertion

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.2026

4161456

Description: Fixed a rare issue that resulted in traffic stopping due to an emulation doorbell issue.

Keywords: Doorbell

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.2026

3961942

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014

4040226

Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.

Keywords: VF migration

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014

4037364

Description: Fixed an upgrade issue that required firmware v22.36.1010 as an intermediate version when upgrading the firmware from v22.33.0428 or below to versions above 22.36.1010.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014

4014351

Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.

Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 22.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 22.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.42.1000

3976276

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS

Discovered in Version: 22.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.42.1000

3677596

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the GTP length field to automatically be modified at the TX side when an incorrect or invalid length was detected.

Keywords: GTP length field, Tx

Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000

3751258

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the switch port to go down due to MC packets mirrored back to the switch when in promiscuous mode.

Keywords: Promiscuous mode, switch, MC packets

Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000

3555832

Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.

Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF

Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000

3771100

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.

Keywords: VDPA, virtio, query object

Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000

3691774

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic loss after performing Live Migration with virtio vq "frozen-ready" feature.

Note: When the traffic load is high, and the vq frozen-ready cap is on, traffic loss might still be experienced after modifying the vq from suspend to ready mode.

Keywords: VDPA, live migration, virtio, resume

Discovered in Version: 22.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.41.1000

3738555

Description: Enabled MCPT/PLDM over PCIe, changed the module power settings.

Keywords: MCPT/PLDM over PCIe,

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000

3598020

Description: Improved distribution VQoS algorithm.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000

3708035

Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000

3695219

Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
