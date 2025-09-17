Bug Fixes History

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the GTP length field to automatically be modified at the TX side when an incorrect or invalid length was detected.

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the switch port to go down due to MC packets mirrored back to the switch when in promiscuous mode.

Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.

