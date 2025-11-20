Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1026 (October 2025 GA Release)
Internal Ref.

Issue

4501554

Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.

Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.

Keywords: Path migration, steering

Detected in version: 22.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026

4531675

Description: Fixed an incorrect GPIO indication in the INI file that caused a false signal, preventing module initialization.

Keywords: GPIO indication

Detected in version: 22.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026

4529293

Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.

The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.

Keywords: OpenSM

Detected in version: 22.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
