Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4501554
Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.
Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.
Keywords: Path migration, steering
Detected in version: 22.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026
4531675
Description: Fixed an incorrect GPIO indication in the INI file that caused a false signal, preventing module initialization.
Keywords: GPIO indication
Detected in version: 22.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026
4529293
Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.
The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.
Keywords: OpenSM
Detected in version: 22.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.