NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1026 (October 2025 GA Release)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1026 (October 2025 GA Release)  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

22.47.1026

Parallel Suspends of VFs

Added support for parallel suspend operations across multiple VFs.

ADP-RETX Timeout Profile

Firmware now allows the ADP-RETX timeout profile to be configured even when there are open QPs.

Passing Metadata Registers between the NIC Layer and the E-Switch (esw) Layer

This enhancement enables seamless metadata propagation across layers, allowing flow steering rules and packet processing logic to share contextual information such as flow identifiers, source context, or policy tags. It improves coordination between NIC and E-Switch pipelines, enabling more flexible traffic handling and advanced offload capabilities.

Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream

Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Important Notes

Note

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.

Note

It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here