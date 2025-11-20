On This Page
Declared Unsupported Features
This section provides a list of features that are not supported by the software.
The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:
The following service types:
SyncUMR
Mellanox transport
RAW IPv6
INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X
PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)
Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ
Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs
RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct
QUERY_MAD_DEMUX
SET_MAD_DEMUX
CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP
MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT