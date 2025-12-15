Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
Internal Ref.
Issue
4501554
Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.
Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.
Keywords: Path migration, steering
Detected in version: 22.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026
4531675
Description: Fixed an incorrect GPIO indication in the INI file that caused a false signal, preventing module initialization.
Keywords: GPIO indication
Detected in version: 22.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026
4529293
Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.
The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.
Keywords: OpenSM
Detected in version: 22.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1026
Internal Ref.
Issue
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Discovered in Version: 22.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 22.46.1006
Internal Ref.
Issue
4368450
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4274327
Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.
Keywords: VQoS algorithm
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4274669
Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4319008
Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4199274
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
Internal Ref.
Issue
4154495
Description: Fixed rare issue that caused traffic to halt and prevented recovery when the emulation doorbell malfunctioned.
Keywords: Doorbell
Discovered in Version: 22.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 22.44.1036