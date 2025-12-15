NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4608544

Description: Fixed an issue where, in rare live migration scenarios, a delayed doorbell triggered a false timeout alarm.

Keywords: Live migration, doorbell, timeout alarm

Detected in version: 22.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1088

4718947

Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.

Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering

Detected in version: 22.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 22.47.1088

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here