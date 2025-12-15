Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4608544
Description: Fixed an issue where, in rare live migration scenarios, a delayed doorbell triggered a false timeout alarm.
Keywords: Live migration, doorbell, timeout alarm
Detected in version: 22.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1088
4718947
Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.
Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering
Detected in version: 22.47.1026
Fixed in Release: 22.47.1088
