NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.48.1000 (February 2026 GA Release)
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Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.Issue
4621747 / 4792742 / 4794290Description: Fixed an issue where parallel accesses to the MCIA register could return incorrect data. In some hosts running ethtool -m repeatedly (e.g., once per second), this could intermittently report Identifier: 0x00 (unknown/no module), causing health checks to fail.
Keywords: MCIA register
Detected in version: 22.47.1026
Fixed in Release: 22.48.1000
4727303 / 4718947 Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.
Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering
Detected in version: 22.47.1026
Fixed in Release: 22.48.1000
4450570 / 4780432 / 4780433 Description: Fixed an issue where the root complex sent MCTP-over-PCI messages before a BDF was assigned, causing responses to be sent with BDF 0. The fix ensures that MCTP messages routed by ID are ignored until a valid BDF is assigned.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCI, BDF, MCTP messages
Detected in version: 22.47.1026
Fixed in Release: 22.48.1000

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
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