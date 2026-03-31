Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref. Issue

4621747 / 4792742 / 4794290 Description: Fixed an issue where parallel accesses to the MCIA register could return incorrect data. In some hosts running ethtool -m repeatedly (e.g., once per second), this could intermittently report Identifier: 0x00 (unknown/no module), causing health checks to fail.

Keywords: MCIA register

Detected in version: 22.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 22.48.1000

4727303 / 4718947 Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.

Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering

Detected in version: 22.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 22.48.1000

4450570 / 4780432 / 4780433 Description: Fixed an issue where the root complex sent MCTP-over-PCI messages before a BDF was assigned, causing responses to be sent with BDF 0. The fix ensures that MCTP messages routed by ID are ignored until a valid BDF is assigned.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCI, BDF, MCTP messages

Detected in version: 22.47.1026