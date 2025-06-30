Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
4149511
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 20.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 20.35.4506
4149392
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 20.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 20.35.4506
3887759
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 20.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 20.35.4030
3673153
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3502
3333959
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
Keywords: ACS
Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006
3491989
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006
3331009
Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.
Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort
Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006
3496450
Description: Implemented a health check for the valid module to verify that a port swap does not happen on modules greater than 1.
Keywords: Health check
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3163578
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RXT E2E inflight to hang.
Keywords: RXT E2E inflight
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3126528
Description: RDMA partition is now reported only if NIC+RDMA mode is enabled.
Keywords: RDMA partition
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3210116
Description: Fixed a wrong address issue for XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome event in multi-host system during FLR.
Keywords: XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3194359
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
Keywords: PCIe SKP
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3147648
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.
Keywords: RDMA traffic
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
2824427
Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.
Keywords: Debug Firmware
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
2862173
Description: Added support for InfiniBand MAD packets capturing in RX RDMA Steering table.
Keywords: MAD, Steering
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
2665773
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
3023847
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
Keywords: MetroX, LID based
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
2435442
Description: RDMA write may experience performance degradation when working with Adaptive Routing and DCT half-handshake mode.
Keywords: DC, DCT, AR
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2858666
Description: Fixed an issue that ignored the default value of TX_SCHEDULER_BURST when its value in the ini was different than
Keywords: TX_SCHEDULER_BURST, NVCONFIG
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2802943
Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.
Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2850198
Description: Fixed RDMA_WRITE traffic performance degradation that occured when working with DC on Adaptive Routing network.
Keywords: Performance, DC, AR
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2951894
Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.
Keywords: destroy_qp
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2801850
Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.
Keywords: Driver restart
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2822046
Description: Fixed an issue related to host isolation on multi-host systems.
Keywords: Multi-host systems, isolation
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2860409
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048