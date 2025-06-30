What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.4554 LTS
Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Internal Ref.

Issue

4149511

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 20.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 20.35.4506

4149392

Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.

Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032

Discovered in Version: 20.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 20.35.4506

Internal Ref.

Issue

3887759

Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.

Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error

Discovered in Version: 20.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 20.35.4030

Internal Ref.

Issue

3673153

Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.

Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows

Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3502

Internal Ref.

Issue

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

3331009

Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.

Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort

Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

3496450

Description: Implemented a health check for the valid module to verify that a port swap does not happen on modules greater than 1.

Keywords: Health check

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3163578

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RXT E2E inflight to hang.

Keywords: RXT E2E inflight

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3126528

Description: RDMA partition is now reported only if NIC+RDMA mode is enabled.

Keywords: RDMA partition

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3210116

Description: Fixed a wrong address issue for XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome event in multi-host system during FLR.

Keywords: XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3147648

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.

Keywords: RDMA traffic

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

2824427

Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.

Keywords: Debug Firmware

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

2862173

Description: Added support for InfiniBand MAD packets capturing in RX RDMA Steering table.

Keywords: MAD, Steering

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

3023847

Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.

Keywords: MetroX, LID based

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

2435442

Description: RDMA write may experience performance degradation when working with Adaptive Routing and DCT half-handshake mode.

Keywords: DC, DCT, AR

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2858666

Description: Fixed an issue that ignored the default value of TX_SCHEDULER_BURST when its value in the ini was different than "0".

Keywords: TX_SCHEDULER_BURST, NVCONFIG

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2802943

Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.

Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2513453

Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2850198

Description: Fixed RDMA_WRITE traffic performance degradation that occured when working with DC on Adaptive Routing network.

Keywords: Performance, DC, AR

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2951894

Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.

Keywords: destroy_qp

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2801850

Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.

Keywords: Driver restart

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2822046

Description: Fixed an issue related to host isolation on multi-host systems.

Keywords: Multi-host systems, isolation

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2860409

Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

Keywords: Hairpin delay drop

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
