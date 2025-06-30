Changes and New Feature History

Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.

The values that can be used to set the default state are:

QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:

This new capability allows privileged users to allocate queue counters. In this new feature the get_max_qp_cnt_cur_cap() returns a valid value when the UID is with UCTX_CAP_INTERNAL_DEVICE_RESOURCES , otherwise it returns 0.

Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.

Added pci_rescan_needed field to the MFRL access register to indicate whether a PCI rescan is needed based on the NV configurations issued by the software.

Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes hierarchy_Info as defined in the IB Specification and is used to query the hierarchy information stored on the node and the physical port.

Added a new register ( vhca_icm_ctrl access_reg ) to enable querying and limiting the ICM pages in use.

Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused

Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now QUERY_VPORT_STATE.max_tx_speed of UPLINK will not be reported as 0 anymore.

Enabled the option to modify the ip_ecn field in the packet header in firmware steering.

Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.

Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from "log_table_size - log_num_unisizes", to allocate any range size, to remove limitations that HWS objects such as counters and modify arguments might encounter.

Changing all the Crypto Features to Wrapped or Cleartext