Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
The minimal required NVIDIA Quantum firmware version is 27.2000.1260
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Name
FlexBoot
UEFI x86
UEFI ARM
Enable/ disable exprom Feature
900-9X603-0056-DT0
MCX653106A-EFAT
MT_0000000219
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 2x8 in a row
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AF-0016-ST1
MCX653105A-ECAT
MT_0000000222
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AF-0018-MT2 / 900-9X6AF-0018-SS0
MCX653105A-HDAT / MCX653105A-HDAL
MT_0000000223
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AF-0056-MT1
MCX653106A-ECAT
MT_0000000224
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; H100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AF-0058-ST1 / 900-9X6AF-0058-SS0
MCX653106A-HDAT / MCX653106A-HDAL
MT_0000000225
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6B4-0018-DT2
MCX654105A-HCAT
MT_0000000226
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6B4-0056-DT0
MCX654106A-ECAT
MT_0000000227
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR InfiniBand and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6B4-0058-DT0
MCX654106A-HCAT
MT_0000000228
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X603-0016-DT0
MCX653105A-EFAT
MT_0000000237
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 Socket Direct 2x8 in a row; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X628-0016-ST0
MCX651105A-EDAT
MT_0000000473
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE, single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x8, tall bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X657-0018-SI0 / 900-9X657-0018-SE0
MCX653435A-HDAI / MCX653435A-HDAE
MT_0000000296
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X657-0058-SI2 / 900-9X657-0058-SB0
MCX653436A-HDAI / MCX653436A-HDAB
MT_0000000297
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Dual-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X657-0016-SI0
MCX653435A-EDAI
MT_0000000295
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16, Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X657-0018-MI0
MCX653435M-HDAI
MT_0000000601
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0; with host management; Single-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct; PCIe4.0 x16; Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AF-0058-MT1
MCX613106A-VDAT
MT_0000000236
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X657-0008-SI0
MCX613436A-VDAI
MT_0000000294
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Internal Lock
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6B4-0058-DT1
MCX614106A-VCAT
MT_0000000221
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6B4-0056-DT1
MCX614106A-CCAT
MT_0000000220
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6B4-0018-DT1
MCX614105A-VCAT
MT_0000000284
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card kit; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AF-0018-MT1
MCX613105A-VDAT
MT_0000000234
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X6AF-0056-ST0
MCX613106A-CCAT
MT_0000000235
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Firmware
20.35.4554 / 20.35.4506 / 20.35.4030
MLNX_OFED
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
UEFI
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2008.2102 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.2102 onwards
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
Speed Mode
Speed Supported
Number of Lanes Used
HDR
200Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
HDR100
100Gb/s InfiniBand
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
EDR
100Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
FDR
56Gb/s
4 lanes of 14Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
Switch
Switch
Cable
H cable DAC
H cable AOC
HDR DAC
HDR AOC
EDR DAC/AOC
FDR DAC/AOC
NVIDIA Quantum™
NVIDIA Quantum
No such cable
HDR100
HDR
HDR
EDR
N/A
NVIDIA Quantum
NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2
N/A
N/A
EDR
N/A
EDR
N/A
NVIDIA Quantum
NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FDR
HCA-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
Adapter
Switch
Cable
Y cable DAC/AOC
HDR DAC
HDR AOC
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
EDR DAC
EDR AOC
FDR DAC/AOC
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NDR Switch
N/A
2 × HDR
2 × HDR
4 × HDR100
N/A
N/A
N/A
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
N/A
4 × HDR100
N/A
N/A
N/A
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum
HDR Switch
HDR100
HDR
HDR
N/A
EDR
EDR
N/A
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum
HDR100
EDR
EDR
N/A
EDR
EDR
N/A
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
NVIDIA Quantum
N/A
EDR
N/A
N/A
EDR
EDR
FDR
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
NVIDIA Quantum
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FDRa
FDRa
ConnectX-6
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
EDR Switch
N/A
EDR
N/A
N/A
EDR
EDR
N/A
ConnectX-6
SWITCHX-2
FDR Switch
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FDR
a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.
VPI Protocol Support
ConnectX-6 VPI supports having one port as InfiniBand and the second port as Ethernet according to the following matrix of combinations.
FDR is not supported in VPI mode.
This section provides details on the following tests:
To set the right configuration, run:
mlxconfig -d <mst device> s LINK_TYPE_P1=
1/
2 LINK_TYPE_P2=
1/
2
where:
LINK_TYPE_P1- sets the configuring protocol for port 1
LINK_TYPE_P2- sets the configuring protocol for port 2
(1/2)- values used for the different protocols:
1 – for InfiniBand
2 - for Ethernet
Legend:
Configuration Combination Support
V
Supported
X
Not supported
-
Port #1
InfiniBand
Port #2
Ethernet
Port #2 - Ethernet
200GbE/50GbE
100GbE/25GbE
40GbE/10GbE
1GbE
Port #1 - InfiniBand
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
HDR / HDR100
V
V
V
V
V
X
V
V
EDR
V
V
V
V
V
X
V
V
FDR*
X
V
X
V
X
X
X
V
QDR/SDR
V
V
V
V
V
X
V
V
* FDR is not supported in VPI mode.
-
Port #2
InfiniBand
Port #1
Ethernet
Port #2 - InfiniBand
HDR/HDR100
EDR
FDR*
QDR
Port #1 – Ethernet
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
200GbE/50GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
100GbE/25GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
40GbE/10GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
1GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
* FDR is not supported in VPI mode.
Validated and Supported HDR / 200Gb/s Cables
Speed
Cable OPN #
Description
HDR
MCP1650-H001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H001R30
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H01AR30
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H002R26
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
HDR
MFS1S00-H003E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
HDR
MFS1S00-H005E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
HDR
MFS1S00-H010E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
HDR
MFS1S00-H100E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
HDR
MFS1S50-H0xxE
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
HDR
MFS1S90-H003E
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
HDR
MCA7J50-H003R*
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored
HDR
MCA7J50-H004R*
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored
HDR
MCA1J00-H003E*
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab
HDR
MCA1J00-H004E*
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab
HDR
MMA1T00-HS
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HDR
MFS1S00-H130E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m
HDR
MFS1S00-H003-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m
HDR
MFS1S00-H005-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m
HDR
MFS1S00-H010-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m
HDR
MFS1S00-H015-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m
HDR
MFS1S00-H020-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m
HDR
MFS1S00-H030-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
HDR
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
HDR
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
HDR
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
HDR
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
HDR
MFA7U10-H050
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)
Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
EDR
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E004E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E005E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MFA1A00-E001
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MFA1A00-E050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
EDR
MFA1A00-E100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
EDR
MMA1B00-E100
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
EDR
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
EDR links raise with RS-FEC.
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
FDR
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
FDR
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
200GE
MCP1650-V001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26_FF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
200GE
MFS1S00-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
200GE
MFS1S00-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
200GE
MFS1S00-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
200GE
MFS1S00-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
200GE
MFS1S00-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
200GE
MFS1S00-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
200GE
MFS1S00-V050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
200GE
MFS1S00-V100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MMA1T00-VS
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
200GE
MFS1S50-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
200GE
MFS1S50-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
200GE
MFS1S50-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
200GE
MFS1S50-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
200GE
MFS1S50-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
200GE
MFS1S50-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
100GbE
MCP1600-C001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C00BE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C03A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C015
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C030
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Note: Only revision A2 and above.
100GbE
MFA1A00-C001-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C002-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C007-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
100GbE
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
100GbE
MMS1V70-CM
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
56GE
MC2207126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
56GE
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC2207128-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
56GE
MC2207130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
56GE
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
56GE
MC2207130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
56GE
MC2207130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
56GE
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
56GE
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
56GE
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
56GE
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
56GE
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
56GE
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
56GE
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
56GE
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
56GE
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
56GE
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
56GE
MCP1700-F001C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F001D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP170L-F001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
56GE
MCP170L-F002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
56GE
MCP170L-F003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
56GE
MCP170L-F00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
56GE
MCP170L-F01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
40GE
MC2206128-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2206128-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2206130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2206130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2206130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2206130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
40GE
MC2210126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2210126-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2210130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2210310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
40GE
MC2210310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
40GE
MC2210310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
40GE
MC2210310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
40GE
MC2210310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
40GE
MC2210310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
40GE
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
40GE
MC2609125-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
40GE
MC2609130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
40GE
MC2609130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
40GE
MCP1700-B001E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B002E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B003E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B01AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B02AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MMA1B00-B150D
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
40GE
MCP7900-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X002A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X003A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X02AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MC2210511-LR4
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
40GE
MC6709309-005
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
40GE
MC6709309-010
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
40GE
MC6709309-020
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
40GE
MC6709309-030
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
25GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
25GbE
MMA2L20-AR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GE
MFM1T02A-LR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
10GE
MFM1T02A-SR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
10GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
1GbE
MC3208011-SX
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GbE
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
10GbE
SP7051-HP
HP-MethodeElec. 10GbE AOM
40GbE
2231254-2
Cisco 3m 40GbE copper
40GbE
AFBR-7QER15Z-CS1
Cisco 40GbE 15m AOC
40GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
40GbE
NDCCGJ-C402
15m (49ft) Avago AFBR-7QER15Z Compatible 40G QSFP+ Active Optical Cable
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
100GbE
1AT-3Q4M01XX-12A
O-NET QSFP28 100G Active cable/module
100GbE
AQPMANQ4EDMA0784
QSFP28 100G SMF 500m Transceiver
100GbE
CAB-Q-Q-100G-3M
Passive 3 meter, QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
100GbE
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
100GbE
FCBN425QE1C30-C1
100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 30M
100GbE
FTLC1151RDPL
TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4
100GbE
FTLC9152RGPL
100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
100GbE
FTLC9555REPM3-E6
100m Parallel MMF 100GQSFP28Optical Transceiver
100GbE
NDAAFJ-C102
SF-NDAAFJ100G-005M
100GbE
QSFP-100G-AOC30M
30m (98ft) Cisco QSFP-100G-AOC30M Compatible 100G QSFP28 Active Optical Cable
100GbE
QSFP28-LR4-AJ
CISCO-PRE 100GbE LR4 QSFP28 Transceiver Module
100GbE
SFBR-89BDDZ-CS2
CISCO-PRE 100G AOM BiDi
100GbE
SQF1002L4LNC101P
Cisco-SUMITOMO 100GbE AOM
Tested HDR / 200Gb/s Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
HDR
Quantum
MQM8700-xxx
40-port Managed Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
NVIDIA
HDR
Quantum
MQM8790-xxx
40-port Unmanaged, Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
NVIDIA
Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
EDR
Switch-IB
MSB7790-XXX
36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
NVIDIA
EDR
Switch-IB
MSB7700-XXX
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
NVIDIA
EDR
Switch-IB 2
MSB7800-XXX
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
NVIDIA
Tested 200GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
200GbE
Spectrum
MSN3700-XXXX
32 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
Tested 100GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
100GbE
Spectrum-3
MSN4600-XXXX
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3700C-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3420-XXXX
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2410-XXXX
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2700-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
N/A
QFX5200-32C-32
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Juniper
100GbE
N/A
S6820-56HF
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
H3C
100GbE
N/A
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
Huawei
100GbE
N/A
7060CX-32S
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Arista
100GbE
N/A
3232C
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
N9K-C9236C
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
93180YC-EX
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
T7032-IX7
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Quanta
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
10GbE
N/A
5548UP
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
7050Q
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
7050S
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
G8264
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
10/40GbE
N/A
QFX3500
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Juniper
10/40GbE
N/A
S4810P-AC
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Force10
10/40GbE
N/A
3064
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
8164F
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
S5000
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
3132Q
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
40GbE
N/A
7050QX
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
40GbE
N/A
G8316
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
40GbE
N/A
S6000
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.