Bug Fixes History

2435442 Description: RDMA write may experience performance degradation when working with Adaptive Routing and DCT half-handshake mode.

Keywords: DC, DCT, AR

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2858666 Description: Fixed an issue that ignored the default value of TX_SCHEDULER_BURST when its value in the ini was different than "0" .

Keywords: TX_SCHEDULER_BURST, NVCONFIG

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2802943 Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.

Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2513453 Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2850198 Description: Fixed RDMA_WRITE traffic performance degradation that occured when working with DC on Adaptive Routing network.

Keywords: Performance, DC, AR

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2951894 Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.

Keywords: destroy_qp

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2801850 Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.

Keywords: Driver restart

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2822046 Description: Fixed an issue related to host isolation on multi-host systems.

Keywords: Multi-host systems, isolation

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2860409 Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

Keywords: Hairpin delay drop

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010