Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
20.35.4554
20.35.4506
20.35.4030
20.35.3502
20.35.3006
20.35.2000
20.35.1012
UDP
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
QoS Priority Trust Default State
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
20.34.1002
LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE
Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.
Queue Counters Allocation
This new capability allows privileged users to allocate queue counters. In this new feature the get_max_qp_cnt_cur_cap() returns a valid value when the UID is with
20.33.1048
NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow
Added
Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.
MADs
Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes
ICM Pages
Added a new register (
XRQ QP Errors Enhancements
Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused
the error.
ibstat
Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now
NetworkPort Schema Replacement
Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.
SMPs
Disabled the option to send SMPs from unauthorized hosts.
Firmware Steering
Enabled the option to modify the
SW Steering Cache
Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.
Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism
Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from
Changing all the Crypto Features to Wrapped or Cleartext
Crypto features can be in either wrapped or unwrapped mode. Meaning, the key can be wrapped or in plaintext when running the CREATE_DEK PRM command. To comply with the requirements specified in FIPS publication, all the created DEKs must be wrapped.
This feature adds new
20.27.1016
Link Protocol
Due to in a change in link protocol in 100GbE and 200GbE adapter cards (from PAM4 to NRZ), the link may not come up on certain configurations. For limitations related to this change, see issue 2094355.