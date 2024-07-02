Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.3560 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3669258

Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 20.38.1900

Fixed in Release: 20.39.2048

3668253

Description: Removed the unmapped module in the INI to prevent firmware assert due to invalid local port (0x7f unmapped).

Keywords: INI, firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 20.38.1900

Fixed in Release: 20.39.2048

Internal Ref.

Issue

3376815

Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.

Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error

Discovered in Version: 20.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.39.1002

3605363

Description: Get Temperature OEM command now always returns a unified temperature.

Keywords: Temperature

Discovered in Version: 20.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.39.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

3233061

Description: Updated the link maintenance flow to avoid high uncorrectable error rate.

Keywords: Error rate

Discovered in Version: 20.31.2354

Fixed in Release: 20.37.1014

