NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.3560 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Note

Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Name

900-9X603-0056-DT0

MCX653106A-EFAT

MT_0000000219

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 2x8 in a row

900-9X6B4-0056-DT1

MCX614106A-CCAT

MT_0000000220

ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6B4-0058-DT1

MCX614106A-VCAT

MT_0000000221

ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6AF-0016-ST1

MCX653105A-ECAT

MT_0000000222

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6AF-0018-MT2 / 900-9X6AF-0018-SS0

MCX653105A-HDAT / MCX653105A-HDAL

MT_0000000223

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6AF-0056-MT1

MCX653106A-ECAT

MT_0000000224

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; H100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6AF-0058-ST1 / 900-9X6AF-0058-SS0

MCX653106A-HDAT / MCX653106A-HDAL

MT_0000000225

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6B4-0018-DT2

MCX654105A-HCAT

MT_0000000226

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6B4-0056-DT0

MCX654106A-ECAT

MT_0000000227

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR InfiniBand and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6B4-0058-DT0

MCX654106A-HCAT

MT_0000000228

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6

900-9X6AF-0018-MT1

MCX613105A-VDAT

MT_0000000234

ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X6AF-0056-ST0

MCX613106A-CCAT

MT_0000000235

ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X6AF-0058-MT1

MCX613106A-VDAT

MT_0000000236

ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X603-0016-DT0

MCX653105A-EFAT

MT_0000000237

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 Socket Direct 2x8 in a row; ROHS R6

900-9X6B4-0018-DT1

MCX614105A-VCAT

MT_0000000284

ConnectX-6 EN adapter card kit; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16

900-9X657-0008-SI0

MCX613436A-VDAI

MT_0000000294

ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Internal Lock

900-9X657-0016-SI0

MCX653435A-EDAI

MT_0000000295

ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16, Internal Lock

900-9X657-0018-SI0 / 900-9X657-0018-SE0

MCX653435A-HDAI / MCX653435A-HDAE

MT_0000000296

ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock

900-9X657-0058-SI2 / 900-9X657-0058-SB0

MCX653436A-HDAI / MCX653436A-HDAB

MT_0000000297

ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Dual-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock

900-9X628-0016-ST0

MCX651105A-EDAT

MT_0000000473

ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE, single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x8, tall bracket

900-9X657-0018-MI0

MCX653435M-HDAI

MT_0000000601

ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0; with host management; Single-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct; PCIe4.0 x16; Internal Lock

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Firmware

20.39.3560 / 20.39.3004 / 20.39.2048

MLNX_OFED

23.10-3.2.1.1 / 23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-3.2.1.1 / 23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1-6 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1-6 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2012.1010 onwards

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2010.5108 onwards

SwitchX-IB Firmware

11.2008.3328 onwards

