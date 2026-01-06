Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4358171
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling DIM could lead to high IRQ/s in certain scenarios.
Keywords: vDPA, DIM
Discovered in Version: 20.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 20.39.5050
4152704
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow.
Keywords: Firmware assertion 0x889f
Discovered in Version: 20.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 20.39.4082
4000741 / 3611679
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in RX traffic halt upon a sudden failure on the host.
In this case, the following log message is presented: "DETACH_FROM_MCG(0×807) timeout. Will cause a leak of a command resource / wait_func_handle_exec_timeout:1064:(pid 123313): cmd4: 2ERR_QP(0×507) No done completion”.
Keywords: RX traffic
Discovered in Version: 20.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 20.39.4082
4149510
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 20.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 20.39.4082
4149393
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 20.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 20.39.4082
4148357
Description: Fixed the MPLS packets discards flow when the GLOBAL pause capability is disabled.
Keywords: Global Pause
Discovered in Version: 20.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 20.39.4082
3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 20.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 20.39.3560
3669258
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 20.38.1900
Fixed in Release: 20.39.2048
3668253
Description: Removed the unmapped module in the INI to prevent firmware assert due to invalid local port (0x7f unmapped).
Keywords: INI, firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 20.38.1900
Fixed in Release: 20.39.2048
3605363
Description: Get Temperature OEM command now always returns a unified temperature.
Keywords: Temperature
Discovered in Version: 20.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.39.1002
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
3233061
Description: Updated the link maintenance flow to avoid high uncorrectable error rate.
Keywords: Error rate
Discovered in Version: 20.31.2354
Fixed in Release: 20.37.1014