Changes and New Feature History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.8002 LTS
Note

This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

20.39.5050

General

Stability improvements.

20.39.4082

General

Stability improvements.

20.39.3560

General

Stability improvements.

20.39.3004

General

Stability improvements.

20.39.2048

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.39.1002

MCTP over PCIe

Enabled Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) over PCIe.

Expansion ROM

Added a caching mechanism to improved expansion ROM performance and to avoid any slow boot occurrences when loading the expansion ROM driver.

Reserved mkey

Added new support for reserved mkey index range. When enabled, a range of mkey indexes is reserved for mkey by name use.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.38.1900

QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel

QKEY creation with the MSB set is available now for non-privileged users as well.

To allow non-privileged users to create QKEY with MSB set, the below new module parameter was added to ib_uverbs module:

  • Module Parameter: enforce_qkey_check

  • Description: Force QKEY MSB check for non-privileged user on UD QP creation

  • Default: 0 (disabled)

Note: In this release, this module parameter is disabled by default to ensure backward compatibility and give customers the opportunity to update their applications accordingly. In the upcoming release, it will be enabled by default, and later on deprecated.

20.38.1002

INT Packets

Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).

QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel

Non-privileged users are now blocked by default from setting controlled/privileged QKEYs (QKEY with MSB set).

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.37.1014

Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider

This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
