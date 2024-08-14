Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3641634
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused RDE LLDPTransmit ChassisID to not be represented correctly.
|
Keywords: RDE LLDPTransmit ChassisID
|
Discovered in Version: 20.39.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.40.1000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3669258
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
|
Keywords: mlxconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 20.38.1900
|
Fixed in Release: 20.39.2048
|
3668253
|
Description: Removed the unmapped module in the INI to prevent firmware assert due to invalid local port (0x7f unmapped).
|
Keywords: INI, firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 20.38.1900
|
Fixed in Release: 20.39.2048
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3376815
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
|
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
|
Discovered in Version: 20.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.39.1002
|
3605363
|
Description: Get Temperature OEM command now always returns a unified temperature.
|
Keywords: Temperature
|
Discovered in Version: 20.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.39.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3365411
|
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
|
Keywords: Link failure
|
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
|
3491841
|
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002