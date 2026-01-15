Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
Internal Ref.
Issue
4358188
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling DIM could lead to high IRQ/s in certain scenarios.
Keywords: vDPA, DIM
Discovered in Version: 20.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 20.43.3608
Internal Ref.
Issue
4152492
Description: Fixed a linkup issue vs a 3rd party switch (BCM53405).
Keywords: Linkup, 3rd party switch
Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 20.43.2026
4055323
Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.
Keywords: FW assertion
Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 20.43.2026
Internal Ref.
Issue
3961942
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 20.43.1014
4014351
Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.
Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations
Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 20.43.1014
Internal Ref.
Issue
3985535
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 20.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 20.42.1000
3938744
Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.
Keywords: HCA_CAP
Discovered in Version: 20.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 20.42.1000
3830017
Description: Fixed the MPLS packets discards flow when the GLOBAL pause capability is disabled.
Keywords: Global Pause
Discovered in Version: 20.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 20.42.1000
This version does not include bug fixes.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3641634
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused RDE LLDPTransmit ChassisID to not be represented correctly.
Keywords: RDE LLDPTransmit ChassisID
Discovered in Version: 20.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.40.1000