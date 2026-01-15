Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
20.43.3608
General
This version does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the ConnectX family.
20.43.2566
General
This version does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the ConnectX family.
20.43.2026
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
20.43.1014
RDMA Telemetry
Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).
The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps:
UID Permissions
Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.
The 5 sub-operations are:
The new added caps are:
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
20.42.1000
Memory Slow Release
Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.
Kernel Lockdown
Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
20.41.1000
Steering Match
Added support for steering match on packet l4_type through FTG/FTE.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
20.40.1000
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.