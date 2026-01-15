On This Page
Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
xx.43.4098
Transition to 2023 Microsoft UEFI Certificate Authority
To align with updated Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot requirements and the upcoming end-of-life of the 2011 Certificate Authority (CA), NVIDIA is transitioning to the 2023 CA.
This is the final release signed with the 2011 CA. Beginning in February 2026, all releases will be signed exclusively with the 2023 CA. To ensure successful loading of the Expansion ROM (ExpROM) during the UEFI Secure Boot process, system BIOS and operating system trust stores must be updated to include the 2023 CA.
Note: Systems must be updated to recognize the 2023 CA to prevent UEFI drivers or ExpROMs from failing to load during boot before June 27, 2026.
Planned for Version
Description
Planned for Version
Description
